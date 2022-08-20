ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's Crimean fightback having 'psychological impact' on Russia

Ukrainian strikes on Crimea are having major psychological and operational effects on Moscow's forces, Western officials have told journalists. Explosions at the Saki airbase on 9 August and other assaults have put more than half of the Black Sea fleet's naval jets out of action, they said. The fleet has...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukraine's turbulent history since independence

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine marks six months on Wednesday since Russia invaded the country in what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation". Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression with the aim of grabbing land and erasing Ukrainian national identity.
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: A weekly recap and look ahead (Aug. 22)

As the week begins, here's a roundup of key developments from the past week and a look ahead. Wednesday is Ukraine's Independence Day, marking 31 years since its declaration of independence from Soviet rule. Authorities have banned public celebrations in Kyiv and warned against gatherings around the country because of the risk of Russian attacks.
AOL Corp

Russian missiles rain on Ukraine as war nears half-year mark

(Reuters) - Artillery shells rained down on a city near Europe's biggest nuclear plant and Russian missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, as Ukraine warned of the potential for more serious attacks by Russia as the war neared its six-month anniversary. Wednesday marks 31 years...
The Associated Press

Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, an official said Friday, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine. The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov. The fire came days after another ammunition depot exploded on the Crimean Peninsula, a Russian-occupied territory on the Black Sea that was annexed by Moscow in 2014. Last week, nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an airbase on Crimea, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.
MILITARY
morningbrew.com

Car explosion jolts war in Ukraine at the 6-month mark

As the war in Ukraine reaches its six-month mark this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty.”. That’s because a) Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on Wednesday and b) on Saturday, the daughter of a prominent Putin ally was killed in a suspected car bombing near Moscow.
