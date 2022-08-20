Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Ukraine's HIMARS Strike Pro-Russia Group in Donetsk: Reports, Video
Footage has emerged showing what is believed to be the base of the Pyatnashka battalion being targeted in rocket attack.
CNBC
Blasts and fresh drone attacks rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
Russia's RIA and Tass news agencies, citing a local official in Crimea, said it appeared Russian anti-aircraft forces had been in action near the western Crimean port of Yevpatoriya on Friday night. Video posted by a Russian website showed what appeared to be a ground-to-air missile hitting a target. Reuters...
Ukraine braces for intensified attacks after Moscow car bomb killing
Kyiv denies any involvement in death of daughter of ultranationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ukraine's Crimean fightback having 'psychological impact' on Russia
Ukrainian strikes on Crimea are having major psychological and operational effects on Moscow's forces, Western officials have told journalists. Explosions at the Saki airbase on 9 August and other assaults have put more than half of the Black Sea fleet's naval jets out of action, they said. The fleet has...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukraine's turbulent history since independence
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine marks six months on Wednesday since Russia invaded the country in what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation". Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression with the aim of grabbing land and erasing Ukrainian national identity.
BBC
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia-Ukraine war: nuclear ‘sabre-rattling’ must stop, UN chief warns; US predicts Moscow to step up strikes – live news
António Guterres says the world is at ‘maximum moment of danger’; Russia to increase strikes against civilian infrastructure, US intelligence warns
Russia-Ukraine war: A weekly recap and look ahead (Aug. 22)
As the week begins, here's a roundup of key developments from the past week and a look ahead. Wednesday is Ukraine's Independence Day, marking 31 years since its declaration of independence from Soviet rule. Authorities have banned public celebrations in Kyiv and warned against gatherings around the country because of the risk of Russian attacks.
US announces new military assisance to Ukraine. Hear what it means for the ground game
Retired Col. Cedric Leighton joins CNN’s Don Lemon to talk about the potential next moves for Ukraine as the US announces a new $775 million military assistance package for Kyiv.
Ukraine's Naftogaz backs Scholz's bid for Canadian LNG ahead of trip
BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shortly before his two-day trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received support for his interest in Canadian liquid natural gas to help replace Russian gas imports from an unexpected ally: Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz.
Ukraine: Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Caused by Air Defense
Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning a "false-flag" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
‘Time stopped’: Ukrainians long to go home as war drags on
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — On March 8, nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Taisiia Mokrozub took her infant son, parted from her husband and joined an exodus to safety in Poland. She believed the war would end quickly and she would be home by May. But a half-year...
AOL Corp
Russian missiles rain on Ukraine as war nears half-year mark
(Reuters) - Artillery shells rained down on a city near Europe's biggest nuclear plant and Russian missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, as Ukraine warned of the potential for more serious attacks by Russia as the war neared its six-month anniversary. Wednesday marks 31 years...
Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, an official said Friday, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine. The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov. The fire came days after another ammunition depot exploded on the Crimean Peninsula, a Russian-occupied territory on the Black Sea that was annexed by Moscow in 2014. Last week, nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an airbase on Crimea, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 179 of the invasion
Daughter of Putin ally killed in car bomb; Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns Russia ‘could try something ugly’ ahead of independence day
morningbrew.com
Car explosion jolts war in Ukraine at the 6-month mark
As the war in Ukraine reaches its six-month mark this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty.”. That’s because a) Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on Wednesday and b) on Saturday, the daughter of a prominent Putin ally was killed in a suspected car bombing near Moscow.
British rocket startup Skyrora aces key engine test ahead of 2023 debut launch
British rocket startup Skyrora completed a static fire engine test of the second stage of its orbital rocket, paving the way for a debut launch in 2023.
Leaders of U.S., UK, France, Germany discuss Iran nuclear issue
Aug 21 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday in a statement largely focused on Ukraine. read more.
Comments / 0