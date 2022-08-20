Read full article on original website
Breslow breaks down Cubs' arm acquisitions
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Craig Breslow, an assistant general manager for the Cubs and one of the leading voices within the organization’s pitching infrastructure as the vice president of pitching, joined the ballclub on its recent trip to Washington, D.C. Before one of Chicago’s games against the Nationals, he chatted with reporters about a number of topics.
Miranda putting himself in AL ROY conversation
MINNEAPOLIS -- In all likelihood, Jose Miranda won’t be the American League Rookie of the Year in 2022 -- but it sure feels like he should at least be involved in the conversation. The existence of Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez and Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will be difficult for...
Rangers come out on right side of one-run game
MINNEAPOLIS -- “How do you get the one-run games to stop being a topic of conversation?” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley was asked prior to Saturday’s matchup with the Twins at Target Field. Beasley was honest, noting that you can’t truly control the outcome or run differential...
Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700
PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
'That's baseball': Bad luck, uncharacteristic miscues sink Mariners
OAKLAND -- The Mariners looked to be in good shape as they headed to extra innings on Saturday evening. With the heart of the order set to bat in the top of the 10th inning, Seattle had a good shot at securing a series win and getting in position to sweep the A’s.
Angels GM breaks down state of franchise
DETROIT -- The Angels started out their 10-game road trip through Detroit, Tampa Bay and Toronto with some good news, as superstar Mike Trout was reinstated from the injured list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Tigers. General manager Perry Minasian said he woke up with...
Lange's dangerous curves provide sweet relief
DETROIT -- For Alex Lange, Saturday’s task was to face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout with a one-run lead in the seventh inning. For Lange's mindset, it had to be the same situation he has faced for most of the season. “Two more hitters I’ve got to get...
Detmers missing his 'best stuff' in loss
DETROIT -- Angels rookie left-hander Reid Detmers had been rolling since his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake in late June. Detmers headed into his start against the Tigers with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings over his past six outings but couldn’t keep that momentum going with a rough showing on Saturday. Detmers allowed four runs on a career-high 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings during a 4-3 loss at Comerica Park. Detmers, who fell to 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 starts this year, had not allowed more than six hits in any of his previous 23 career outings.
Boyhood opponents, trade pals now delivering wins for Reds
PITTSBURGH -- Jake Fraley has been one of the hottest hitters in the Majors over the past few weeks, and in Saturday’s 10-1 victory at PNC Park over the Pirates, he torched a ball so far that it went for a swim. It backed the best start of the...
Padres give Hader 'a break' from closer duties
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres acquired Josh Hader to be their closer -- and they still fully expect for Hader to close games down the stretch this season. But for now? Well, temporarily at least, Hader is no longer the closer in San Diego. Amid his recent struggles, the team...
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
'22 O's get legend's approval: 'I'm in love with this team'
BALTIMORE -- The 1966 Orioles were a special bunch, a group which included four Hall of Famers, three of whom have their numbers retired by the franchise, and other cult heroes who brought the first World Series to Baltimore. Boog Powell -- later the MVP of the 1970 team -- knows what kind of identity it takes to build such a unified club.
Nats keeping close watch on Gray's innings
SAN DIEGO -- The plan always has been for Josiah Gray’s innings to jump exponentially as he pitched his first full season in the Nationals’ starting rotation. With that comes monitoring a young arm to ensure “more” doesn’t become “too much.”. “We’re looking at...
Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue
CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
Arihara uses sinker, cutter to shut down Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley often says that pitching is the face of a baseball game. Win, lose or however it ultimately plays out, the starting pitcher sets the tone for the entire game. On Sunday afternoon, starter Kohei Arihara proved that to be true after he tossed...
Gladden, Tovar inducted into Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a story that Dan Gladden likes to tell about the most memorable play in the history of the Minnesota Twins, and it's one that makes it fitting that they enjoyed this weekend together. He and Ron Gardenhire are standing mere feet away from each other at third...
How this injury could impact Rox’s offseason
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Love or loathe the Rockies' long-held strategy of filling most of their holes from within (mostly by choice) and being dependent on homegrown starting pitching (mostly because top free agents are hesitant), righty Antonio Senzatela's season-ending knee injury that's likely to cost him at least a month next season and poor fortune in recent Drafts could lead to a change this winter.
Rodgers' 4th hit gives Rockies walk-off win
DENVER -- Brendan Rodgers looked from the on-deck circle, and past Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon in the batter’s box, to a 10th-inning advice session for Giants pitcher Camilo Doval on Saturday night. “I knew they weren’t talking about Chuck,” Rodgers said, smiling. The Giants walked...
Rotation a work in progress for final stretch of '22
PITTSBURGH -- There was a point in the middle of the summer when the starting rotation of the Pirates, who lost 10-1 to the Reds on Saturday at PNC Park, didn’t deviate from its five-man set of José Quintana, Mitch Keller, JT Brubaker, Roansy Contreras and Zach Thompson. Now, the rotation is in a bit of flux.
