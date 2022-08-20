ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Breslow breaks down Cubs' arm acquisitions

This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Craig Breslow, an assistant general manager for the Cubs and one of the leading voices within the organization’s pitching infrastructure as the vice president of pitching, joined the ballclub on its recent trip to Washington, D.C. Before one of Chicago’s games against the Nationals, he chatted with reporters about a number of topics.
MLB

Miranda putting himself in AL ROY conversation

MINNEAPOLIS -- In all likelihood, Jose Miranda won’t be the American League Rookie of the Year in 2022 -- but it sure feels like he should at least be involved in the conversation. The existence of Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez and Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will be difficult for...
MLB

Rangers come out on right side of one-run game

MINNEAPOLIS -- “How do you get the one-run games to stop being a topic of conversation?” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley was asked prior to Saturday’s matchup with the Twins at Target Field. Beasley was honest, noting that you can’t truly control the outcome or run differential...
MLB

Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700

PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
MLB

Angels GM breaks down state of franchise

DETROIT -- The Angels started out their 10-game road trip through Detroit, Tampa Bay and Toronto with some good news, as superstar ﻿Mike Trout﻿ was reinstated from the injured list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Tigers. General manager Perry Minasian said he woke up with...
MLB

Lange's dangerous curves provide sweet relief

DETROIT -- For Alex Lange﻿, Saturday’s task was to face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout with a one-run lead in the seventh inning. For Lange's mindset, it had to be the same situation he has faced for most of the season. “Two more hitters I’ve got to get...
MLB
MLB

Detmers missing his 'best stuff' in loss

DETROIT -- Angels rookie left-hander ﻿Reid Detmers﻿ had been rolling since his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake in late June. Detmers headed into his start against the Tigers with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings over his past six outings but couldn’t keep that momentum going with a rough showing on Saturday. Detmers allowed four runs on a career-high 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings during a 4-3 loss at Comerica Park. Detmers, who fell to 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 starts this year, had not allowed more than six hits in any of his previous 23 career outings.
MLB

Boyhood opponents, trade pals now delivering wins for Reds

PITTSBURGH -- Jake Fraley has been one of the hottest hitters in the Majors over the past few weeks, and in Saturday’s 10-1 victory at PNC Park over the Pirates, he torched a ball so far that it went for a swim. It backed the best start of the...
MLB

Padres give Hader 'a break' from closer duties

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres acquired Josh Hader to be their closer -- and they still fully expect for Hader to close games down the stretch this season. But for now? Well, temporarily at least, Hader is no longer the closer in San Diego. Amid his recent struggles, the team...
MLB

Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game

CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
MLB

Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
MLB

'22 O's get legend's approval: 'I'm in love with this team'

BALTIMORE -- The 1966 Orioles were a special bunch, a group which included four Hall of Famers, three of whom have their numbers retired by the franchise, and other cult heroes who brought the first World Series to Baltimore. Boog Powell -- later the MVP of the 1970 team -- knows what kind of identity it takes to build such a unified club.
MLB

Nats keeping close watch on Gray's innings

SAN DIEGO -- The plan always has been for Josiah Gray’s innings to jump exponentially as he pitched his first full season in the Nationals’ starting rotation. With that comes monitoring a young arm to ensure “more” doesn’t become “too much.”. “We’re looking at...
MLB

Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue

CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
MLB

Arihara uses sinker, cutter to shut down Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley often says that pitching is the face of a baseball game. Win, lose or however it ultimately plays out, the starting pitcher sets the tone for the entire game. On Sunday afternoon, starter Kohei Arihara proved that to be true after he tossed...
MLB

Gladden, Tovar inducted into Twins Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a story that Dan Gladden likes to tell about the most memorable play in the history of the Minnesota Twins, and it's one that makes it fitting that they enjoyed this weekend together. He and Ron Gardenhire are standing mere feet away from each other at third...
MLB

How this injury could impact Rox’s offseason

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Love or loathe the Rockies' long-held strategy of filling most of their holes from within (mostly by choice) and being dependent on homegrown starting pitching (mostly because top free agents are hesitant), righty ﻿Antonio Senzatela﻿'s season-ending knee injury that's likely to cost him at least a month next season and poor fortune in recent Drafts could lead to a change this winter.
MLB

Rodgers' 4th hit gives Rockies walk-off win

DENVER -- ﻿Brendan Rodgers﻿ looked from the on-deck circle, and past Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon in the batter’s box, to a 10th-inning advice session for Giants pitcher Camilo Doval on Saturday night. “I knew they weren’t talking about Chuck,” Rodgers said, smiling. The Giants walked...
MLB

Rotation a work in progress for final stretch of '22

PITTSBURGH -- There was a point in the middle of the summer when the starting rotation of the Pirates, who lost 10-1 to the Reds on Saturday at PNC Park, didn’t deviate from its five-man set of José Quintana, Mitch Keller, JT Brubaker, Roansy Contreras and Zach Thompson. Now, the rotation is in a bit of flux.

