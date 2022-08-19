ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

irvineweekly.com

Irvine-Based Green Energy Authority Stays In County, For Now

The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 23, unanimously voted to continue its agreement with the Irvine-based Orange County Power Authority, thanks to a motion that would allow the county to perform a third-party open book audit on the green energy agency. The agreement will be sent in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cityofhope.org

City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope

(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

FivePoint Eyes New Uses for Great Park Land

Dan Hedigan is settling into his new C-suite role at Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) with plans to kick off a new phase of commercial efforts at Irvine’s Great Park Neighborhoods. During his second earnings call as CEO of the Irvine-based master developer that operates under the FivePoint...
IRVINE, CA
irvineweekly.com

O.C. Supervisors Look To Exit Irvine-Based Power Authority

Leaders in Orange County are set to vote Tuesday, Aug. 22, on withdrawing from a partnership with the Irvine-based Orange County Power Authority along with the Joint Powers Agreement, according to the Board of Supervisors’ August 22 meeting agenda. The item, presented by Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Barlett, references...
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

NewMark Merrill Breaks Ground on 96,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. – August 23, 2022 – CBRE announced that 18 businesses are slated to join Rialto Village, a shopping center breaking ground this month in the city of Rialto in San Bernardino County. NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc. is developing the project, with CBRE’s Brian McDonald and Walter Pagel working hand-in-hand with NewMark Merrill’s Greg Giacopuzzi on marketing the center for lease.
RIALTO, CA
Orange County Business Journal

New CEO for $4B-Valued Inari Medical

Bill Hoffman had more than 25 years of medical device experience when in 2015 he took a chance by joining a local medical device startup with 10 employees and no approved products. That leap of faith paid and then some. As chief executive and president of Irvine’s Inari Medical Inc....
IRVINE, CA
dailytitan.com

Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries thrive in Fullerton

Though illegal within the city, several cannabis dispensaries operate openly in Fullerton. Most of these businesses are easily searchable online, and some are located only a few miles from City Hall. Fullerton Exotics, an unlicensed dispensary that operated at 922 Williamson Avenue since at least November of 2021, was declared...
FULLERTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed

The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

