Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Lead LA Business Journal’s Health Care Leadership EventsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
irvineweekly.com
Irvine-Based Green Energy Authority Stays In County, For Now
The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 23, unanimously voted to continue its agreement with the Irvine-based Orange County Power Authority, thanks to a motion that would allow the county to perform a third-party open book audit on the green energy agency. The agreement will be sent in...
cityofhope.org
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
Orange County Business Journal
FivePoint Eyes New Uses for Great Park Land
Dan Hedigan is settling into his new C-suite role at Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) with plans to kick off a new phase of commercial efforts at Irvine’s Great Park Neighborhoods. During his second earnings call as CEO of the Irvine-based master developer that operates under the FivePoint...
kusi.com
California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans. Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead. The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
irvineweekly.com
O.C. Supervisors Look To Exit Irvine-Based Power Authority
Leaders in Orange County are set to vote Tuesday, Aug. 22, on withdrawing from a partnership with the Irvine-based Orange County Power Authority along with the Joint Powers Agreement, according to the Board of Supervisors’ August 22 meeting agenda. The item, presented by Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Barlett, references...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties
It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
New Condos in Laguna Niguel Near 1998 Landslide Triggers Hard Debate Over the Hills
Laguna Niguel residents are asking tough questions about plans for 22 new condos at the base of the hill where a previous landslide in 1998 took out nearly a dozen homes, despite developer and city assurances that geotechnical studies point to stable slopes. On Tuesday night, local planning commissioners are...
RELATED PEOPLE
theregistrysocal.com
NewMark Merrill Breaks Ground on 96,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. – August 23, 2022 – CBRE announced that 18 businesses are slated to join Rialto Village, a shopping center breaking ground this month in the city of Rialto in San Bernardino County. NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc. is developing the project, with CBRE’s Brian McDonald and Walter Pagel working hand-in-hand with NewMark Merrill’s Greg Giacopuzzi on marketing the center for lease.
Orange County Business Journal
New CEO for $4B-Valued Inari Medical
Bill Hoffman had more than 25 years of medical device experience when in 2015 he took a chance by joining a local medical device startup with 10 employees and no approved products. That leap of faith paid and then some. As chief executive and president of Irvine’s Inari Medical Inc....
localocnews.com
Will you vote for the Santa Ana resident running for the 68th State Assembly District?
There are two candidates running to represent Santa Ana in the 68th Assembly District, in the upcoming November General Election.That district includes most of Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Orange as well. One of the candidates, Mike Tardif, is a longtime resident of Santa Ana, where he also...
Inland Empire experiencing higher inflation rate than Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden. Jonathan Linden: Each month...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailytitan.com
Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries thrive in Fullerton
Though illegal within the city, several cannabis dispensaries operate openly in Fullerton. Most of these businesses are easily searchable online, and some are located only a few miles from City Hall. Fullerton Exotics, an unlicensed dispensary that operated at 922 Williamson Avenue since at least November of 2021, was declared...
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed
The owner of JP23 claims the city's Department of Financial Management, which issues business licenses, improperly took into account negative media coverage over sexual assault allegations connected to its Fullerton location when the permit was denied in March. The post City Council to decide whether Downtown venue JP23 should be closed appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Project to improve Santa Ana River levee system to begin in September
A four-year project to repair and upgrade the levee system along portions of the Santa Ana River running between Riverside and Jurupa Valley will begin next month, enhancing flood protection for thousands of homes and businesses, officials announced today. The Riverside County Flood Control & Water Conservation District, in partnership...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
SFGate
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed...
LA City Council votes 10-3 to adopt LAPD’s military equipment policy
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement. The ordinance, which will be held over for a second vote next week, passed 10-3 on Tuesday...
Comments / 0