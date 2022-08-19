TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eighty-five people have been arrested after authorities dismantled an international drug-trafficking ring operating out of Winter Haven. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in Sept. 2020. Around the same time, deputies said one of the suspects, Demarcus Terrell Jefferson, crashed his vehicle into a gas station and killed a person inside. While investigating the crash, authorities got word that Jefferson and some of his family members had helped smuggle large amounts of methamphetamine through airports in checked luggage.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO