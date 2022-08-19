Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home
A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?
The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Cop Suspended After Calling Telemarketers the N-Word—Twice
A Cincinnati cop was suspended for a week after going on a “verbal tirade” with telemarketers and calling them “n------” in front of her colleagues—twice in one month. Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage
A Texas woman has been accused of holding over a dozen undocumented immigrants hostage in her home, threatening to deprive them of food and water and refusing to let them leave until they "worked off" thousands of dollars of "debt."
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
‘Watching Your Ass’: School Worker Made Wild Threats to Anti-Trump Elections Official, Feds Say
A Missouri public school employee incensed by an Arizona state elections official calling Donald Trump “unhinged” is now facing federal charges over a menacing message that could put him behind bars for the better part of a decade, according to prosecutors.Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which carry maximum prison terms of five years and two years, respectively.Hoornstra, who goes by “Butch,” works as the Gainesville, Missouri, R-5 School District’s technology director, district Superintendent Justin Gilmore confirmed to The Daily Beast, declining...
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Veteran Sentenced To 18 Months For Stealing $2.1M In Military Equipment From Texas Army Post
A federal judge sentenced an Army veteran to 18 months in prison on August 2 and ordered her to pay millions in restitution for the theft of $2.1 million in military equipment from Fort Hood in Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, pleaded guilty on April...
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
State police seize 257 armored vehicles from drug cartels
Authorities say they have seized 257 armored vehicles from organized criminal groups in the past four years, most of which have been dismantled in government impound lots.
