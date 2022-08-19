ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See what Alexander Dugin said about Trump and Putin in 2017

CNN’s Clarissa Ward interviewed Alexander Dugin an influential Russian philosopher and Putin ally in 2017, shortly after former President Trump took office. Dugin says he was a supporter of President Trump’s nationalist philosophy and predicted that Putin and Trump would forge a new world order.
Ex-Deputy AG: DOJ between a rock and a hard place with Mar-a-Lago affidavit

This week the Department of Justice will present which portions of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit it thinks should be redacted and why. Some of former President Donald Trump’s allies have pushed for release of documents, but the DOJ says it has concerns that unredacted documents could compromise its investigation. Donald Ayer, former deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush joins New Day to discuss.
New conservative group led by Trump's 'Supreme Court whisperer' gets $1.6B donation

Marble Freedom Trust, a new group led by prominent conservative lawyer Leonard Leo, has received $1.6 billion from one donor – the largest single contribution to a politically focused nonprofit that’s ever been made public, and a fortune that could be used to fuel right-wing interests. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports.
New satellite images debunk Putin's claim about nuclear plant

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show no signs of “systemic shelling”, despite claims by Russian president Vladimir Putin that the Ukrainian military was conducting repeated military strikes at the plant.
