Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
'Blindsided': Haberman reveals Trump team's reaction to FBI search
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, joins New Day to discuss the legal threats that former president Donald Trump is facing and says he was incredibly blindsided by the recent FBI search at his residence in Mar-a-Lago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'They are just saying stuff': Ex-federal judge reacts to Trump's legal move
John Dean and former federal judge Nancy Gertner react to former President Donald Trump’s legal team asking a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to ensure the Justice Department returns any of his private documents seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago.
Schiff: I hope Ukraine isn't responsible for car bomb attack on Putin adviser's daughter
House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he has not been briefed on the reported death of the daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin in a car bomb explosion, but he “certainly would never want to see anything like an attack on civilians by Ukraine.”
Acosta presses ex-acting Trump DHS official about family separation policy. Hear his response
CNN’s Jim Acosta presses Chad Wolf, former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary during the Trump administration, on the administration’s zero-tolerance family separation policy.
See what Alexander Dugin said about Trump and Putin in 2017
CNN’s Clarissa Ward interviewed Alexander Dugin an influential Russian philosopher and Putin ally in 2017, shortly after former President Trump took office. Dugin says he was a supporter of President Trump’s nationalist philosophy and predicted that Putin and Trump would forge a new world order.
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means
Page West, a former engineering consultant, discusses with CNN’s Michael Smerconish why she “quiet quit” her corporate job.
Ex-Deputy AG: DOJ between a rock and a hard place with Mar-a-Lago affidavit
This week the Department of Justice will present which portions of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit it thinks should be redacted and why. Some of former President Donald Trump’s allies have pushed for release of documents, but the DOJ says it has concerns that unredacted documents could compromise its investigation. Donald Ayer, former deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush joins New Day to discuss.
US announces new military assisance to Ukraine. Hear what it means for the ground game
Retired Col. Cedric Leighton joins CNN’s Don Lemon to talk about the potential next moves for Ukraine as the US announces a new $775 million military assistance package for Kyiv.
New conservative group led by Trump's 'Supreme Court whisperer' gets $1.6B donation
Marble Freedom Trust, a new group led by prominent conservative lawyer Leonard Leo, has received $1.6 billion from one donor – the largest single contribution to a politically focused nonprofit that’s ever been made public, and a fortune that could be used to fuel right-wing interests. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports.
New satellite images debunk Putin's claim about nuclear plant
New satellite images from Maxar Technologies of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show no signs of “systemic shelling”, despite claims by Russian president Vladimir Putin that the Ukrainian military was conducting repeated military strikes at the plant.
Schiff discusses what could be in affidavit used to search Trump's home
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) tells CNN’s Jake Tapper what could be learned from the affidavit the DOJ filed to get the search of Trump’s home approved by a judge.
