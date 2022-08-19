This week the Department of Justice will present which portions of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit it thinks should be redacted and why. Some of former President Donald Trump’s allies have pushed for release of documents, but the DOJ says it has concerns that unredacted documents could compromise its investigation. Donald Ayer, former deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush joins New Day to discuss.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO