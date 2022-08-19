Last season, Sampdoria saw the fifth-most shots on target from opponents and gave up the seventh-most goals in Italian Serie A. The Blucerchiati finished just six points outside of the relegation zone and will try to make a statement on Monday against Juventus in its second league match of the season on Paramount+. Juventus opened its season with a tidy 3-0 win against Sassuolo and has won its last seven matches against Sampdoria. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 9 HOURS AGO