UEFA

SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
SOCCER
The Guardian

La Liga: Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona sweep aside Real Sociedad

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 victory at Real Sociedad, their first win of the La Liga season. Ansu Fati, the Spanish teenager who has been struggling to recover after a series of knee surgeries in the last two years, came off the bench in the second half and took charge of the game with two assists and a goal.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Match Preview: FC Barcelona vs Manchester City (Friendly)

Manchester City face FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, in a charity friendly, with Pep Guardiola's side currently on a warm weather training camp in Girona. Wednesday's fixture serves as a charity fundraiser, as all proceeds will be put into ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, with the focal point of the match surrounding former Barcelona goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with the condition over two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid: Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr score in La Liga win

Luka Modric scored a wonderful goal as defending champions Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo in La Liga. Karim Benzema gave Real the lead but Iago Aspas equalised - both penalties following handballs - before Modric found the top corner from 25 yards from David Alaba's pass. The Croatia midfielder, 36,...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Sampdoria vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 22, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

Last season, Sampdoria saw the fifth-most shots on target from opponents and gave up the seventh-most goals in Italian Serie A. The Blucerchiati finished just six points outside of the relegation zone and will try to make a statement on Monday against Juventus in its second league match of the season on Paramount+. Juventus opened its season with a tidy 3-0 win against Sassuolo and has won its last seven matches against Sampdoria. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Aston Villa 1-1; Crystal Palace 0-1-1 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus move for La Liga attacker stalls

Juventus’ transfer for Memphis Depay has stalled, according to reports in France, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb. The Bianconeri are eyeing a move for the Dutchman in this window, and he wants to join them. He is currently in talks with Barcelona to terminate his contract, and Juve is also...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Casemiro Completes Manchester United Medical

Casemiro has now reportedly completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his move from Real Madrid having arrived in Manchester over the weekend, reports reliable and well known journalist, Fabrizio Romano . Manchester United announced that they had agreed a deal in principal to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro this...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid slip up against impressive Villarreal

Atletico Madrid have slipped to their first La Liga loss of the 2022/23 season as Villarreal sealed a 2-0 win in Madrid. Los Rojiblancos struggled to cope with their visitors intensity throughout on a punishingly hot night in the Spanish capital. Villarreal threatened from the off with Giovani Lo Celso...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Sampdoria’s manager gives update on key striker ahead of Juventus clash

Sampdoria manager, Marco Giampaolo, has delivered an update on the fitness of their star striker, Manolo Gabbiadini, ahead of their match against Juventus tomorrow. La Samp will take on Juve for their second league game of the season at the Marassi, and they would be desperate to take all three points.
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PSG is destroying Ligue 1 and already talking about an unbeaten season

There may not be much of a title race in Ligue 1 this season if the early returns are any indication. PSG ran away with the league title last season and the club is in extremely ominous form in the early part of 2022-23. Christophe Galtier’s side has won all three games so far by an aggregate score of 17-3, including a 7-1 away thrashing of Lille on Sunday that saw Kylian Mbappé score the earliest goal in Ligue 1 history after just eight seconds. Prior to the Lille game,  Le Parisien ran a report that said Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos...
SOCCER

