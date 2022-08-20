ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Revisited

It was time to make our way back to Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Megan was craving a smoothie, our daughter never turns down a smoothie, and I rarely pass up a revisited blog opportunity. Let’s check it out. ===========. 2768 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205. 316-201-1015. Monday – Friday:...
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Taqueria Tex-Mex

A new truck has opened in West Wichita in front of J&D Wine and Liquor at 1337 N. Ridge Road. Taqueria Tex-Mex offers burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas and taquitos. They have different meats that cover everything, so anybody can find something they like chicken, lengua, al pastor, tripas, adovada, barbacoa, carnitas and more.
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Tutors Pizza

A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
wichitabyeb.com

Go Taco is the true definition of a hidden gem

Some people think you should level set your expectations on food depending on where you go. I believe that if any place is wanting your hard-earned money, they should at least put some effort to try to win your business. This includes anywhere food is sold, like a convenience store or gas station. We don’t necessarily need to expect 5-star meals, but we should at least get something we enjoy.
WIBW

Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
KWCH.com

Structure fire near Harry and Orient

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
KWCH.com

‘Grub and Groove Festival’ returns to Andover after two-year hiatus

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - For fans of R&B, funk and classic soul music, you can get your groove on this weekend. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Grub and Groove Festival” officially returns to the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover Saturday, Aug. 20. This year’s line-up features classic and current artists alike, including ConFunkShun, Rose Royce, The Dazz Band, Karyn White and Kevin Ross, as well as Ron Gutierrez, also known as ‘The Latin Luther.’ In addition, there will be a variety of food offerings, including barbecue and soul food, as well as other vendors.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
KWCH.com

Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed a water main break Sunday near East Douglas Avenue and North Rock Road blocked off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road was shut down and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
kfdi.com

Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen

A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."

