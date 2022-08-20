Read full article on original website
Hader encounters another 'obstacle' in 9th
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres traded for one of the most dominant closers of the era earlier this month -- and somehow they still have a closer problem. Josh Hader was roughed up again on Friday night at Petco Park, as the Padres let another game get away from them in the ninth inning. The Nationals scored three times off the struggling left-hander to beat the Padres, 6-3, at Petco Park, marking the third straight outing in which Hader has allowed either the tying or winning runs to score.
Nats rise in 9th: 'Guys are just not quitting'
SAN DIEGO -- The Nationals and Padres swapped zeros for three late innings, pushing a tied game into the ninth to see who would strike on offense. In this case, it turned out to be on defense. When San Diego called on recently acquired closer Josh Hader to maintain a...
'Best game I've thrown': Luzardo limits Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- In order to beat the best, you have to bring your best. Though the Marlins fell short, 2-1, in Friday night’s loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, left-hander Jesús Luzardo certainly did his part in another quality start. He limited MLB’s most potent offense to one run across 6 1/3 innings.
Breslow breaks down Cubs' arm acquisitions
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Craig Breslow, an assistant general manager for the Cubs and one of the leading voices within the organization’s pitching infrastructure as the vice president of pitching, joined the ballclub on its recent trip to Washington, D.C. Before one of Chicago’s games against the Nationals, he chatted with reporters about a number of topics.
Trayce's clutch RBI, dazzling catch lift Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The ninth inning of a close game at Dodger Stadium looked a bit different than usual on Friday night. Where normally closer Craig Kimbrel would get the ball, manager Dave Roberts instead turned to right-hander Evan Phillips to preserve a one-run lead. Phillips did just that, as...
'That's on me': Yelich, Crew own miscues in 11-inning loss
CHICAGO -- As if anyone needed reminding, it isn’t easy to close out a Major League baseball game. On the same day the Padres responded to his series of poor outings by pausing Josh Hader’s status as closer, Hader’s former team saw a one-run lead get away not once, not twice but three times over the final three innings of an excruciating 11-inning, 6-5 Brewers loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700
PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
Padres give Hader 'a break' from closer duties
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres acquired Josh Hader to be their closer -- and they still fully expect for Hader to close games down the stretch this season. But for now? Well, temporarily at least, Hader is no longer the closer in San Diego. Amid his recent struggles, the team...
Boyhood opponents, trade pals now delivering wins for Reds
PITTSBURGH -- Jake Fraley has been one of the hottest hitters in the Majors over the past few weeks, and in Saturday’s 10-1 victory at PNC Park over the Pirates, he torched a ball so far that it went for a swim. It backed the best start of the...
Lange's dangerous curves provide sweet relief
DETROIT -- For Alex Lange, Saturday’s task was to face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout with a one-run lead in the seventh inning. For Lange's mindset, it had to be the same situation he has faced for most of the season. “Two more hitters I’ve got to get...
Hoerner's here, he's there, he's everywhere
CHICAGO -- In the middle of an answer about his outing on Saturday evening, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman switched gears. He brought up Nico Hoerner before even fielding a question about the Cubs' shortstop. "I don't think Nico Hoerner gets enough credit in the league, in MLB," said Stroman. "What...
Nats keeping close watch on Gray's innings
SAN DIEGO -- The plan always has been for Josiah Gray’s innings to jump exponentially as he pitched his first full season in the Nationals’ starting rotation. With that comes monitoring a young arm to ensure “more” doesn’t become “too much.”. “We’re looking at...
'That's baseball': Bad luck, uncharacteristic miscues sink Mariners
OAKLAND -- The Mariners looked to be in good shape as they headed to extra innings on Saturday evening. With the heart of the order set to bat in the top of the 10th inning, Seattle had a good shot at securing a series win and getting in position to sweep the A’s.
Phils show mettle, split DH vs. 1st-place Mets
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday just became more interesting for the Phillies. They beat the Mets in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park, 4-1, to maintain their lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card. It followed an 8-2 loss in Game 1, which began with a Mets fan inexplicably throwing out a first pitch, and a 7-2 loss in Friday’s series opener. The Phillies are 5-13 this season against New York, which has caused serious hand wringing among Phillies fans wondering if their team can beat the best teams in the National League.
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
Rasmussen (8 K's) nearly untouchable again
ST. PETERSBURG -- After facing one batter Saturday afternoon, Drew Rasmussen knew he wasn't going to be perfect. So instead, he just focused on dominating the Royals' lineup as much as he could. As a result, Rasmussen took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out eight, giving up...
D-backs seek reset after Cards' late eruption
PHOENIX -- After playing well against the Giants in a four-game series in the Bay Area last week, winning the final two, the D-backs felt good about where they stood heading home to face the Cardinals. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had a warning before they left San Francisco, though: It...
Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue
CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
Rodgers' 4th hit gives Rockies walk-off win
DENVER -- Brendan Rodgers looked from the on-deck circle, and past Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon in the batter’s box, to a 10th-inning advice session for Giants pitcher Camilo Doval on Saturday night. “I knew they weren’t talking about Chuck,” Rodgers said, smiling. The Giants walked...
Lineup changes can't shake Giants' slump
DENVER -- Giants manager Gabe Kapler wouldn’t go as far as to call it a shakeup, but he rolled out a lineup with some notable tweaks for Saturday night’s matchup against the Rockies. With the Giants struggling to score runs, Kapler dropped the slumping Brandon Belt to the...
