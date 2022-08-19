ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

License-plate reader leads to stolen vehicle in Absecon

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
Two men were arrested after an automated license-plate reader altered Absecon police to a stolen vehicle.

An officer was patrolling the White Horse Pike early Friday morning when the patrol vehicle gave the alert, according to the report.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Trenton, police said.

Jordan Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was driving the vehicle, according to the report.

He and passenger Amani Abdullah were detained and found in possession of more than 200 wax folds of heroin, police said.

Abdullah, 18, of Somers Point, was charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute. He additional was charged with hindering for giving police false information, according to court records.

Eaddy also faces drug charges and receiving stolen property.

Both men were released on a summons.

