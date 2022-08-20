Laramie County DA declines to charge woman arrested in stabbing death

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County district attorney has declined to charge a woman arrested earlier this month in a fatal stabbing, saying current evidence points to the incident being self-defense.

The local sheriff’s office says it continues to investigate “with the goal of bringing charges” against the woman.

Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, was arrested late Aug. 9 by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies after she’d been identified as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing earlier the day before.

Bocanegra was held on a second-degree homicide charge at the Laramie County jail until just before midnight Aug. 12. Anyone not formally charged within 72 hours of their arrest must be released, said LCSO Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim in the fatal stabbing as 58-year-old Jess Smith of Cheyenne.

In an Aug. 12 letter to an LCSO detective, DA Leigh Anne Manlove outlined how Wyoming statutes related to self-defense did not permit her to charge Bocanegra at that time. Manlove provided that letter to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

“Your investigation established that Ms. Bocanegra told you that Mr. Smith was ‘wailing’ on her, hitting her with closed fists and ‘giving me his all,’ and trying to ‘maul’ her,” the district attorney wrote. “The autopsy showed that Mr. Smith had injuries to his hands, consistent with being in a physical fight. Your observations of Ms. Bocanegra were that she had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

“Additionally, Ms. Bocanegra told you that she tried to push Mr. Smith off of her, that their encounter was ‘scary’ and it ‘shocked’ her, and that she was defending herself. She even went so far as to say that she just ‘wanted him to stop hitting me’ as justification for using the knife.”

Manlove added that, according to the sheriff’s office’s investigation, Bocanegra was living at the Mitchell Court residence where the stabbing took place, and had been there “for the previous two weeks.” None of the other residents said she was “not lawfully present” at the home.

There is also “no evidence to suggest that Ms. Bocanegra was the initial aggressor,” Manlove said in the letter.

“To the contrary, your investigation determined that it was Mr. Smith who left his bedroom and came into the area where Ms. Bocanegra was, and the two started arguing verbally. There are no witnesses, other than Ms. Bocanegra, to the physical interaction between her and Mr. Smith,” the DA continued. “All of the physical evidence in your investigation supports Ms. Bocanegra’s version of what happened.”

Other evidence gathered so far, “including the text messages from Ms. Bocanegra and the people with whom she spoke on the phone prior to the stabbing, as well as the witnesses who were physically present in the home, do not create a homicide case of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and as such, criminal prosecution at this point in time is not warranted,” Manlove wrote.

“There is not a statute of limitations under Wyoming law, so I encourage you to continue investigating this case, because it is entirely possible that the people in the home know more than they are saying, or that there is a video of Ms. Bocanegra and Mr. Smith’s physical fight, or that she may inculpate herself to others as time goes by; there may be additional evidence that proves, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Ms. Bocanegra was not acting in self-defense and therefore could be charged,” the letter concluded.

James told the WTE Friday that the sheriff’s office is “absolutely still investigating” the case.

“I can tell you that we see the evidence differently than the district attorney’s office does,” James said in an interview.

The undersheriff said he was aware of a “level of frustration” in the community over the case.

“I guess all I can do is try to assure people that we will investigate this case as thoroughly as possible with the goal of bringing charges to Ms. Bocanegra,” James said.

At 5:26 a.m. Aug. 8, deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man who was stabbed at that location, according to LCSO news releases. Deputies arrived on scene and located the male victim, later identified as Smith, suffering from a stab wound.

Smith was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

