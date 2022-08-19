Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
deseret.com
After a 100-play scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall says, ‘We are almost game-ready’
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake had two pieces of good news for reporters after the Cougars wrapped up his seventh fall camp with a 100-play scrimmage — that didn’t include live tackling — at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Tuesday. First, his team played a lot of real,...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
New BYU commit Josiah Phillips breaks down his decision
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon wide out Josiah Phillips just announced his commitment to BYU. Phillips narrowed his choices to BYU, Cal and San Diego State before choosing the Cougars. “There were a lot of reasons why I chose BYU,” Phillips said. “The biggest through were my relationship with the coaching...
ksl.com
Why it's an exciting time to be a college football fan in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — If you're an Aggies, Cougars or Utes football fan, cherish your team and what they are doing right now. It's been a long time coming, but finally, the big three in the state of Utah have good football teams at the same time. The term...
kjzz.com
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete Regan Gibby
August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Roy High School's Regan Gibby who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
saltlakemagazine.com
Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern
WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
ksl.com
Kate Holbrook, writer, historian, champion of Latter-day Saint women's history, dies at 50
SALT LAKE CITY — Kate Holbrook, historian, writer and champion of Latter-day Saint women's history, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was 50. Her cause of death was listed as a "rare cancer of the eye," according to her obituary. Her husband, Sam Brown, announced her passing on social media Saturday.
Park Record
University of Utah president visits Park City
University of Utah President Taylor Randall visited Park City on Tuesday as part of a decade-old collegiate tradition to tour the entire state and reinforce the university’s commitment to local communities. Randall toured the Uintah Basin and Summit County this week where he learned how rapid growth and development,...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
Administrators expelled from Utah school run by polygamous Kingston group
A public charter school run by the polygamous Kingston group is now on probation. Vanguard Academy in West Valley City had been on "warning status” since June 2021.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
kjzz.com
Woman dies in Herriman auto-pedestrian crash; Mountain View Corridor closed
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday morning closed a section of Mountain View Corridor after an auto-pedestrian crash left a woman dead. The fatal incident happened near Real Vista Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m., where a driver was turning northbound onto Mountain View, authorities said. The driver hit...
utahrealtygroup.com
3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
kjzz.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Summit County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp at Smith and Morehouse reservoir. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on his...
