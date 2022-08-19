ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

New BYU commit Josiah Phillips breaks down his decision

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon wide out Josiah Phillips just announced his commitment to BYU. Phillips narrowed his choices to BYU, Cal and San Diego State before choosing the Cougars. “There were a lot of reasons why I chose BYU,” Phillips said. “The biggest through were my relationship with the coaching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
kjzz.com

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete Regan Gibby

August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Roy High School's Regan Gibby who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
ROY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern

WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#West High School
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
Park Record

University of Utah president visits Park City

University of Utah President Taylor Randall visited Park City on Tuesday as part of a decade-old collegiate tradition to tour the entire state and reinforce the university’s commitment to local communities. Randall toured the Uintah Basin and Summit County this week where he learned how rapid growth and development,...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
utahstories.com

Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters

We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Woman dies in Herriman auto-pedestrian crash; Mountain View Corridor closed

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday morning closed a section of Mountain View Corridor after an auto-pedestrian crash left a woman dead. The fatal incident happened near Real Vista Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m., where a driver was turning northbound onto Mountain View, authorities said. The driver hit...
HERRIMAN, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123

Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)

Comments / 0

Community Policy