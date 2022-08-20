Vista CA— A suspect has been arrested in a Vista indecent exposure case, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday, Aug. 19. The incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 16, when a man exposed himself to a woman when she arrived home after grocery shopping, according to a sheriff’s report. The woman reportedly noticed that she had been followed home by the suspect. The suspect drove off in a car after the incident, and woman called 911.

