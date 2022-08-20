SAN DIEGO -- The Padres traded for one of the most dominant closers of the era earlier this month -- and somehow they still have a closer problem. Josh Hader was roughed up again on Friday night at Petco Park, as the Padres let another game get away from them in the ninth inning. The Nationals scored three times off the struggling left-hander to beat the Padres, 6-3, at Petco Park, marking the third straight outing in which Hader has allowed either the tying or winning runs to score.

2 DAYS AGO