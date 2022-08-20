Read full article on original website
Josh Hader’s tenure with Padres goes from bad to worse
Things were already going terribly for Josh Hader during his tenure with the San Diego Padres. In Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, they got worse. Despite his struggles on Thursday, the Padres went to Hader again in the ninth inning of a tie game. Once again, his control did him in — and not just on his pitches.
Buck Showalter had savage response to Braves’ ice cream reward
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York. The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine, courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Braves to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.
MLB
Detmers missing his 'best stuff' in loss
DETROIT -- Angels rookie left-hander Reid Detmers had been rolling since his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake in late June. Detmers headed into his start against the Tigers with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings over his past six outings but couldn’t keep that momentum going with a rough showing on Saturday. Detmers allowed four runs on a career-high 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings during a 4-3 loss at Comerica Park. Detmers, who fell to 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 starts this year, had not allowed more than six hits in any of his previous 23 career outings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Hader encounters another 'obstacle' in 9th
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres traded for one of the most dominant closers of the era earlier this month -- and somehow they still have a closer problem. Josh Hader was roughed up again on Friday night at Petco Park, as the Padres let another game get away from them in the ninth inning. The Nationals scored three times off the struggling left-hander to beat the Padres, 6-3, at Petco Park, marking the third straight outing in which Hader has allowed either the tying or winning runs to score.
MLB
Padres give Hader 'a break' from closer duties
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres acquired Josh Hader to be their closer -- and they still fully expect for Hader to close games down the stretch this season. But for now? Well, temporarily at least, Hader is no longer the closer in San Diego. Amid his recent struggles, the team...
MLB
Boone lets loose after Yankees' latest loss: 'It's right in front of us'
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ recent offensive malaise being what it is, Aaron Boone joked Saturday morning about picking the day’s lineup out of a hat, Billy Martin-style, just to shake things up. A few hours later, he was slamming his right hand on the table with his voice cracked, a fortnight of frustration boiling over after another listless loss in an August full of them.
MLB
Bell, Soto swat down team that swapped them
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the middle of their lineup. The Nationals no longer do. On Saturday night, it was as simple as that. In an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the struggling Padres desperately needed to beat the Nationals, and they desperately needed to ignite their offense somehow.
MLB
Nats keeping close watch on Gray's innings
SAN DIEGO -- The plan always has been for Josiah Gray’s innings to jump exponentially as he pitched his first full season in the Nationals’ starting rotation. With that comes monitoring a young arm to ensure “more” doesn’t become “too much.”. “We’re looking at...
MLB
Boston's 'Cal Ripken' hits pivotal double amid hot streak
BALTIMORE -- The day Christian Arroyo came back from his injury was the same day the Red Sox revealed that Trevor Story’s right hand injury had gone from a bone bruise to a hairline fracture. That date was July 30, and it felt like a big blow in a...
MLB
Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
MLB
Angels GM breaks down state of franchise
DETROIT -- The Angels started out their 10-game road trip through Detroit, Tampa Bay and Toronto with some good news, as superstar Mike Trout was reinstated from the injured list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Tigers. General manager Perry Minasian said he woke up with...
MLB
Tigers treat Halos to Greene Day in finale
DETROIT -- The seats over Comerica Park’s out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field have some of the best views in the ballpark, giving fans an appreciation of the expansive outfield from 11+ feet up. What the seats don’t normally provide are home runs. Riley Greene has played enough games...
MLB
Vibe check: Lauer opens up on Crew's Deadline moves
CHICAGO -- Brandon Woodruff spoke of playing with urgency, Brent Suter of banding together and Keston Hiura of having fun. It might take all three for the Brewers to come up with another late-season surge. Hiura homered twice in the final three innings and the Brewers earned a happy flight...
MLB
'He's a special talent': Kim's skill knows no bounds ... literally
SAN DIEGO -- Ha-Seong Kim’s eyes were on the baseball. The Padres’ shortstop didn’t see the diminishing space between himself, the wall and the wire that anchors the safety net in front of the third-base stands. In one terrifying moment, all things converged -- Kim, the baseball,...
MLB
Alcantara has rare rough outing against aggressive LA
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara’s National League Cy Young candidacy experienced a blip facing the MLB-best Dodgers. Alcantara surrendered a season-high six runs in a season-low 3 2/3 innings in a 10-3 loss at Dodger Stadium to complete a series sweep. Alcantara will need to quickly adjust, since he is lined up to face Los Angeles again next weekend at loanDepot park.
MLB
'That's on me': Yelich, Crew own miscues in 11-inning loss
CHICAGO -- As if anyone needed reminding, it isn’t easy to close out a Major League baseball game. On the same day the Padres responded to his series of poor outings by pausing Josh Hader’s status as closer, Hader’s former team saw a one-run lead get away not once, not twice but three times over the final three innings of an excruciating 11-inning, 6-5 Brewers loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLB
Hoerner's here, he's there, he's everywhere
CHICAGO -- In the middle of an answer about his outing on Saturday evening, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman switched gears. He brought up Nico Hoerner before even fielding a question about the Cubs' shortstop. "I don't think Nico Hoerner gets enough credit in the league, in MLB," said Stroman. "What...
MLB
Hoeing's journey to MLB debut a whirlwind
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins right-hander Bryan Hoeing was hyped and his adrenaline was flowing for his Major League debut. You couldn’t blame him, with the pulsating bass blasting from the Dodger Stadium speakers for a Saturday night crowd of 51,813. It was a far cry from a year ago, when Hoeing was playing in front of Midwest fans at High-A Beloit.
