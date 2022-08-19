Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 Of Young Rock
According to a report from Pwinsider, NBC is in the process of looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan on the third season of ‘Young Rock‘. The casting call says the character will be a recurring guest star. The production for the third season of ‘Young Rock’ begins next month in Memphis, TN.
Big E Opens Up On His Recovery From Broken Neck
Big E has been recovering from the broken neck that he suffered on the March 11 episode of SmackDown when taking an overhead suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E appeared on the latest episode of Out of Character and provided an update on his recovery. “Essentially, the issue right now...
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Netflix announces multi-part Tyson Fury documentary is in the works
Netflix has announced that a multi-part documentary on heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is in the works.Fury announced in April that he would not fight again as a professional, moments after his knockout of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.Fury, 33, had also suggested in the lead-up to that WBC title defence that he might not compete again after the seismic fight, which took place in front of 94,000 fans in London, but the “Gypsy King” is yet to relinquish his belt.Now a potential clash between Fury and fellow title holder Oleksandr Usyk is on the cards, with...
