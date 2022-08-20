Read full article on original website
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
Live ‘Pirates’ Join Pirates of the Caribbean During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Walt Disney World
As part of the entertainment for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you can find some live “pirates” waiting for you when you visit the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction!. In the queue for the ride, “pirates” are found in different areas and interact with the guests.
Big Details on Universal's New Epic Universe Theme Park Emerge
While much of the world has theme parks, the epicenter of the theme-park universe sits in Orlando, Fla., where Walt Disney's (DIS) massive Disney World battles with Comcast's (CMCSA) not-quite-as-impressive Universal Studios. Disney has an edge because it simply offers more than its rival. Disney World has four full-on theme...
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms
Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Changes to the Magic Key Program, Dessert Parties, and Dining Packages — Worth the Price?
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 21st, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Magic Keys actually came back for renewals, but the options are less than “favorable.”. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s showtime at Walt Disney World, as the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Loungefly backpack for Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room has arrived!. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly Backpack – $85.00...
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
Early Park Entry, Complimentary PhotoPass, Special Meet & Greets, and More Announced for Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Disney has announced a slate of offerings for guests visiting the parks and Disney Cruise Line for Disney+ Day 2022. Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.
New Minion Magnet Arrives for Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Pass Member Appreciation Days have begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Pass Members can now get their hands on one of these: a Minion magnet!. The magnet features the iconic eye from a minion, as well as “Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member” across the top. These magnets are free to Pass Members! They can be claimed at the Universal Studios Store, and a current pass will be required.
Pedestal for Thor Show Removed From Avengers Campus Paris, Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey, Tour a ‘Princess and the Frog’ Stateroom on the Disney Wish, & More: Daily Recap (8/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ and The Haunted Mansion MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The oddly named “Disney’s Electrical Light Parade” MagicBand+, as well as a Haunted Mansion MagicBand+, have arrived at Walt Disney World. We found both of these in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, alongside the...
Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
