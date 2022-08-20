Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Canadian Toddler Found Next to Body of Dead Father in Mexico Vacation Rental
A Canadian tourist has been found dead next to his sobbing 5-year-old son in a Mexican vacation rental, police said. The wife of John Poulson, 44, hadn’t heard from him since Aug. 7, Mexico News Daily reported. So, she asked the neighbor to go check on him inside the home north of Puerto Vallarta in the Vilanova subdivision, cops said. When officers arrived, the stench inside the home was horrific, authorities said. The air conditioning was running, but the lights were shut off, and the boy was found next to the body of his father. The family is still left with questions, as no cause of death or further details have been revealed about the mystery death. The boy is reportedly now in the care of the neighbor while he awaits the arrival of relatives. Read it at Mexico News Daily
Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son
A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
Police kill 13 after capturing suspects burying one of their officers in Mexico
State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said Friday. The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement the clash occurred Thursday evening in the Vaqueros...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose
The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
Journalist found dead near U.S. border in Mexico, the 14th media worker killed in the country this year
An independent journalist found dead in northern Mexico was killed by a blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday, reporting the latest in 14 slayings of Mexican reporters and media workers so far this year, the deadliest in recent memory for the profession. Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora...
Mexican border city violence leaves 11 dead, shops burned
A wave of violence in a Mexican city on the border with the United States left 11 people dead, including a radio presenter, and businesses torched, authorities said Friday. Gunmen also killed four radio station employees, including a presenter, as they were taking part in a promotional event outside a pizzeria.
Journalist among 4 people killed inside bar in Mexico, adding to the country's media death toll
A journalist was among four people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, becoming at least the 13th media worker killed in the country this year. San Luis de la Paz Mayor Luis Sánchez said Ernesto Méndez, director of the news site Tu Voz, or Your Voice, was with four other men when they were attacked. The fifth person was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital, he said.
Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital
A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
Mexican students’ disappearance was a state-sponsored crime, truth panel says
The disappearance of 43 Mexican students after they were ambushed by police officers in 2014 was a state-sponsored crime involving federal and state authorities at the highest levels of government, according to the final report of a government truth commission. The commission, created by the current administration, confirmed that the...
State Department tells US citizens in Tijuana to take shelter amid explosion of gang violence
The US State Department has urged Americans in Tijuana on the Mexican west coast to shelter in place amid a spike in gang violence. The department issued the guidance early on Saturday following widespread fires, roadblocks, and extensive law enforcement activity. “The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the consulate in the city said in a “message for US citizens” on Facebook. “US government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the statement said. All of the...
Over 100 Migrants Found in Packed Truck at Mexican Border
A trucker and an accomplice have been arrested after the truck was discovered near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Swoop on drug cartels sparks chaos in two Mexican states
Suspected drug cartel members went on the rampage in Mexico, setting fire to vehicles after a military operation targeted an apparent meeting of gang bosses, authorities said Wednesday. It is not the first time drug cartel members have sown chaos in retaliation for military operations against them.
