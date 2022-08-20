ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Fatim Hemraj

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
TheDailyBeast

Canadian Toddler Found Next to Body of Dead Father in Mexico Vacation Rental

A Canadian tourist has been found dead next to his sobbing 5-year-old son in a Mexican vacation rental, police said. The wife of John Poulson, 44, hadn’t heard from him since Aug. 7, Mexico News Daily reported. So, she asked the neighbor to go check on him inside the home north of Puerto Vallarta in the Vilanova subdivision, cops said. When officers arrived, the stench inside the home was horrific, authorities said. The air conditioning was running, but the lights were shut off, and the boy was found next to the body of his father. The family is still left with questions, as no cause of death or further details have been revealed about the mystery death. The boy is reportedly now in the care of the neighbor while he awaits the arrival of relatives. Read it at Mexico News Daily
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
AFP

Mexican border city violence leaves 11 dead, shops burned

A wave of violence in a Mexican city on the border with the United States left 11 people dead, including a radio presenter, and businesses torched, authorities said Friday. Gunmen also killed four radio station employees, including a presenter, as they were taking part in a promotional event outside a pizzeria.
CBS News

Journalist among 4 people killed inside bar in Mexico, adding to the country's media death toll

A journalist was among four people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, becoming at least the 13th media worker killed in the country this year. San Luis de la Paz Mayor Luis Sánchez said Ernesto Méndez, director of the news site Tu Voz, or Your Voice, was with four other men when they were attacked. The fifth person was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital, he said.
Fox News

Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital

A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
The Independent

State Department tells US citizens in Tijuana to take shelter amid explosion of gang violence

The US State Department has urged Americans in Tijuana on the Mexican west coast to shelter in place amid a spike in gang violence. The department issued the guidance early on Saturday following widespread fires, roadblocks, and extensive law enforcement activity. “The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the consulate in the city said in a “message for US citizens” on Facebook. “US government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the statement said. All of the...
AFP

Swoop on drug cartels sparks chaos in two Mexican states

Suspected drug cartel members went on the rampage in Mexico, setting fire to vehicles after a military operation targeted an apparent meeting of gang bosses, authorities said Wednesday. It is not the first time drug cartel members have sown chaos in retaliation for military operations against them.

