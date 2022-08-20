MINNEAPOLIS -- Twins All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton exited early with hip trouble and the Texas Rangers beat Minnesota 2-1 Monday night as Adolis García homered and Corey Seager singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.Buxton came out in the seventh with right hip tightness. Although he's listed day-to-day, "it could be more than a day-to-day issue," manager Rocco Baldelli said.The oft-injured Buxton singled and stole a base in his 92nd game of the season. Since making his major league debut in June 2015, only once has he played 100...

