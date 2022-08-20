Read full article on original website
Related
Urbana Citizen
Mounce leads Urbana to win in girls soccer
PIQUA – Peyton Mounce scored 4 goals as Urbana beat Piqua, 5-1, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday. Paige Arnett had a goal and Morgan Deskins, Camri Lantz and Alex Dixon each had an assist. Lilly Talebi had 3 saves in goal for Urbana (2-0). Urbana won the jayvee...
peakofohio.com
High School and Middle School volleyball from Saturday
Indian Lake played a tri-match on Saturday vs Wapakoneta and Sidney. The Lakers lost to Wapakoneta 17-25, 14-25. Leaders for the Lakers were: Ally Kinney, 8/11 hitting with 5 kills, Devin Rice, 10/11 hitting with 4 kills, Halle Roby 28/29 setting, 4 assists, 7/7 serve, 2 kills, Stephanie Alstaetter, 32/32 setting, 5 assists, 7 digs, Katie Roby 6/6 serving, 1 Ace, 14 digs.
Mother Nature defeats St. Ignatius and Springfield in football opener
The two Division I teams were scheduled to play Saturday night, but weather cancelled the game after delays of over two hours.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urbana Citizen
LOCAL BRIEFS
3D Archery Shoot, Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc., 2506 S. US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio 43078, will be held at 9 a.m. Aug 27. Registration/practice range open at 8:30 a.m. Sponsored by Ohio Division of Wildlife. Facilities provided by Champaign County Shooting Academy. Targets provided by Champaign County Chapter Whitetails Unlimited, Ohio Division of Wildlife, NRA Foundation.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Down 3 with 5.1 seconds left, 72 yards to go, Westerville Central says, 'No problem'
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Urbana Citizen
Habitat house taking shape in Mechanicsburg
Habitat For Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) is building its 12th home after the village of Mechanicsburg gifted a lot to Habitat at 141 E. Race St. Volunteer help is most appreciated. “We are thankful for the many churches, businesses, and individuals who come forward to assist in building our...
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits the Miami Valley
Tornado warnings were issued in Kettering, Beavercreek and Riverside and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in northern parts of Warren County.
onefootdown.com
Opening Odds: Notre Dame VS Ohio State keeps seeing the spread widen as kickoff approaches
We are officially at the start of week zero for the college football season, and less than two weeks away from watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish start its season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. The two teams are fairly close in both the Coaches...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Oh Crêpe opens in Troy
TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Comments / 0