Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes

Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
tipranks.com

Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts

High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

While BILL, WEBR, and FL stocks gained in Friday’s early trade, STNE and BBBY slipped. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath &...
Benzinga

Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Plunging

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are tanking in Thursday's after-hours session after a new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop Corp GME chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer. According to an amended 13D filing, Cohen now has a 0% stake in Bed Bath &...
The Independent

Student, 20, makes $110m trading Bed Bath & Beyond stocks after social media craze

A 20-year-old college student made a nearly $110m gain by selling stocks of struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond after its stock price soared following a month of trading driven by social media.Jake Freeman, an applied mathematics and economics major at the University of Southern California, bought 4.96 million shares at $5.50 each in July through a holding company set up by him.He sold all his stocks worth over $130m on Tuesday when the stock price shot up above $27 a share before closing at $20.65, the Financial Times reported, citing regulatory filings.“I certainly did not expect such a...
Footwear News

Foot Locker Shares Soar After Earnings Report, Despite Downgraded Outlook

Foot Locker Inc. shares are soaring after the company reported financial results for the third quarter. The footwear retailer reported better-than-expected earnings results for Q2, with net income of $94 million, or 99 cents per share. Total sales dropped by 9.2% to $2.07 billion. The company cut its fiscal 2022 outlook and now expects total sales to fall between 6% and 7% for the year. Foot Locker also announced on Friday that Dick Johnson will retire from his role as CEO, effective Sept. 1. Former executive chair and CEO of Ulta Beauty Mary Dillon has been named to the company’s top role. Despite the...
