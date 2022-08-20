ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Exits Angels vs. Tigers Because of Stomach Virus

The Los Angeles Angels announced star Shohei Ohtani left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus. He pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs. He was also the designated hitter, and Kurt Suzuki replaced him in the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Ohtani fully...
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Ranking MLB's Top 10 Young Cores

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves battled in the 2021 World Series, but given the strength of the young core on each of those teams, there's a good chance of a rematch at some point in the next half-decade. "Young core" is a vague term, both in terms of the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Washington Nationals#Espn#The Philadelphia Phillies
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022: Updated AL, NL Standings and Postseason Picture for New Format

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is more than halfway over, and teams are beginning to make their final pushes for a chance to compete in the postseason and a World Series title. Some teams are essentially locks to make the playoffs, including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Los...

Comments / 0

Community Policy