wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
One flood-ravaged Kentucky community is suing a coal company, saying its negligence made damage even worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Families along Upper River Caney and Lower River Caney roads recall how the floodwaters that rushed through their narrow hollow turned from a muddy brown to a charcoal gray late last month. Within minutes of the color change, the water rose so high that it...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
spectrumnews1.com
Zoneton firefighters donate truck to eastern Kentucky fire department
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — For Zoneton Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Moulton, there was no hesitation in looking for a way to help fire departments affected by last month’s historic floods. What You Need To Know. Zoneton Fire Protection District has donated one of its trucks to a department...
1039thebulldog.com
State road crews continue to work on flooded roads
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out all over working to get our roads back in shape, and they ask you to watch for work in the following areas this week:. On the Knott/Letcher County line along KY 7 crews are ditching, repairing embankment failures and clearing slides. Elsewhere in Letcher...
wvxu.org
In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold
Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
wdrb.com
Bourbon auction raises $1.3 million for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon auction for eastern Kentucky flood victims raised more than $1.3 million. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, hosted by the Bourbon Distillers Association and the Bourbon Crusaders, ended Sunday night. Items listed in the 10-day online silent auction included vintage bourbon, private barrel selections and exclusive distillery experiences.
wymt.com
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
wdrb.com
'Changeover Day' sees crews sanitize areas of Kentucky State Fair to keep livestock clean, healthy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone spending Monday at the Kentucky State Fair won't see much livestock. That's unusual, and there's a reason for it. Monday was changeover day, a nearly 20-hour operation that's essentially one massive cleanup. In the west wing, west hall and pavilion, crews spent the day filling and removing more than 60 dumpsters with hay and old tar paper and rolling out 625 new rolls of tar paper before the livestock are brought back inside.
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday. The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening. Around...
somerset106.com
Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine
Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
wpsdlocal6.com
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure
JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
foxlexington.com
Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has reached an agreement with a utility company over the company’s policy of razing trees throughout the city to make way for power lines. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities Company announced a joint resolution in...
How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky killed at least 38 people and the community is struggling to survive the aftermath which destroyed houses and businesses.
2 crimes in one night: Pulaski deputies trying to catch a thief
Authorities in Pulaski County are asking for the public's help in catching an alleged pharmacy burglar.
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
