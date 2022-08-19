ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

In this video, I will talk about what
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Kohl's Stock Was Falling Earlier Today

Revenue fell 8% in the last quarter due to lower consumer spending. Kohl's continues to invest in refreshing its stores with the Sephora brand.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally

Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end.
BUSINESS

