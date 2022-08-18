Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry Lease
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira Lane
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn Smoot
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry Lease
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry Lease
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
995qyk.com
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida
Eating Raw Oysters Kills 2 In Florida. I love eationg Oysters on the half shell, don’t you? Heads up people. Two Florida men have died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. The bacterial infection is called Vibrio. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Vibrio doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. 80,000 people get Vibriosis in the United States each year, and about 100 people die from it.
Three Great Steakhouses in Florida
Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
legalreader.com
Who is Liable for Damages in a Fort Lauderdale Truck Accident, the Trucker or the Employer?
The company may be held accountable under the vicarious liability legal doctrine. Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward County has one of the highest numbers of traffic accidents in the Sunshine State. In 2019, for instance, there were over 41,000 crashes in the county, and 5,400 of those occurred in the Fort Lauderdale area. Many of those were minor crashes, fortunately, but the same cannot be said about truck accidents which often resulted in severe injury and death.
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
sflcn.com
South Florida’s Reggae Radio Personality, JAMUSA Celebrates 60 Years In The Business
SOUTH FLORIDA – Denver “JAMUSA” Silvera has ‘rammed’ many a dance as a sound system selector. He still gets a thrill, 60 years after making his debut in his native Jamaica. A pioneer of South Florida’s reggae scene, the jocular JAMUSA celebrates six decades in...
cw34.com
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
$3.09-a-gallon gas: Here’s where you can get it
Gas prices declined for a 10th straight week in Florida and the nation, but analysts say the party might be coming to an end. Last week’s 11-cent drop pushed Florida’s average price to $3.53 on Monday. Average prices in South Florida, with the region’s higher overall cost of doing business, were $3.61 in Broward County, $3.73 in Palm Beach County, and $3.64 in Miami-Dade County. “Gas prices ...
tornadopix.com
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
10NEWS
The deadly bacteria that's tainting oysters coming out of grade-A kitchens
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is not uncommon for seafood restaurants to have a warning label about the risks of consuming raw seafood and shellfish. However, even with the responsible kitchens, some deadly bacteria still find ways to wreak havoc. That's what happened at Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay influencer uses platform to help children in need
TAMPA, Fla. - A popular Tampa Bay influencer is using her platform in a very special way to help children. Christian Vorderbrueggen is making a big impact on the world of social media. She's an influencer with more than 280,000 followers who shares outfits, home decor, motherhood, and anything that happens to come into her life.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Sierra Club advocates for clean energy with free educational bus tour
TAMPA, Fla. - While energy companies across the Bay Area have largely expressed commitments to going greener, local environmental advocates said in some communities, long-standing utility practices are taking a toll. That’s the focus of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club’s "Toxic Bus Tour," an educational look into the environmental impacts...
