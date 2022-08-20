Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise; Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR EASTERN PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES At 607 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of St. David, or 13 miles southeast of Benson, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benson, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
