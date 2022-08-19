Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera made a ridiculous leaping catch to rob a home run and MLB fans were fired up

As the Yankees sit amid a tragic month that’s seen them skid down the standings, the Bronx Bombers undoubtedly needed a spark. Their upcoming schedule includes two series against the rival Blue Jays (-1.5) and the crosstown Mets. If they aren’t careful, this recent skid could only get worse.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they seem to have found that spark in the form of natural infielder-turned-outfield Oswaldo Cabrera. With Cabrera slotted in for his first game in right field — in just his third game in the majors — against Toronto on Friday night, he got tested right away by a rocket from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Cabrera passed with flying colors on what might be one of the catches of the year:

Holy cow. Look at that extension. Look at how easily it came to Cabrera as if he had done that before in the big leagues when, in fact, he never had! And on a first pitch to steal a home run!

Let’s see that glorious replay:

Just ridiculous all around.

Baseball doesn’t get any better than this, and the Yankees are undoubtedly happy to have Cabrera around.

MLB fans were fired up see Cabrera rob a first-pitch home run with his ridiculous catch