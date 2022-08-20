Phillie Phanatic hilariously brought a blow-up doll of Keith Hernandez to the broadcast booth

It’s been an interesting past week or so between the Mets, their legend Keith Hernandez and the Philadelphia Phillies.

First, the now-SNY broadcaster said he doesn’t like calling Phillies games because he thinks the team has poor fundamentals. That, of course, understandably angered the city of Philadelphia. A little later, the local Phillies broadcast poked fun at Hernandez with his “seal of approval” any time the Phillies made a solid defensive play.

With the Mets visiting the Philadelphia (-120) on Friday night, you just knew the Phillies would have another stunt ready for this little feud.

Though I don’t think anyone was ready for the mascot, Phillie Phanatic, to bring a blow-up doll of Hernandez (!) and a fake gold glove (you know, for defense) to the broadcast booth.

The results were predictably wild:

Oh man, that’s hilarious! Talk about a commitment to a bit.

I mean, for the Phanatic, the poor guy might be taking Hernandez’s slights a little more seriously. The latest comedy behind this NL East rivalry seems to only continue to grow.

MLB fans thought the Phillie Phanatic's stunt about Keith Hernandez was hilarious