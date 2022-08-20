ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillie Phanatic hilariously brought a blow-up doll of Keith Hernandez to the broadcast booth

By Robert Zeglinski
It’s been an interesting past week or so between the Mets, their legend Keith Hernandez and the Philadelphia Phillies.

First, the now-SNY broadcaster said he doesn’t like calling Phillies games because he thinks the team has poor fundamentals. That, of course, understandably angered the city of Philadelphia. A little later, the local Phillies broadcast poked fun at Hernandez with his “seal of approval” any time the Phillies made a solid defensive play.

With the Mets visiting the Philadelphia (-120) on Friday night, you just knew the Phillies would have another stunt ready for this little feud.

Though I don’t think anyone was ready for the mascot, Phillie Phanatic, to bring a blow-up doll of Hernandez (!) and a fake gold glove (you know, for defense) to the broadcast booth.

The results were predictably wild:

Oh man, that’s hilarious! Talk about a commitment to a bit.

I mean, for the Phanatic, the poor guy might be taking Hernandez’s slights a little more seriously. The latest comedy behind this NL East rivalry seems to only continue to grow.

MLB fans thought the Phillie Phanatic's stunt about Keith Hernandez was hilarious

