Joyce Marie Korbel, 88
Joyce Marie Korbel, age 88 of Lonsdale, MN passed away peacefully at her home on August 15, 2022. She was born in rural Montgomery on February 11, 1934, to Theo and Florence Rynda. She attended Saint Raphael Catholic School and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1952. She worked as...
Joyce N. Hertaus, 77 - Death Notice
Joyce N. Hertaus, age 77, of New Prague, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus. Visitation will be Sunday, August 28 from 4-8 PM and Monday, August 29 from 8 – 9:30 AM at Bruzek Funeral Home.
New McDonald’s holds ribbon cutting
The owners and staff at New Prague’s new McDonald’s at 101 Chalupsky Ave. SE held a ribbon cutting, with some confetti, the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 16. Participating in the ribbon cutting from left are Ariel Choate, Anders Choate, Annika Klugherz, April Choate, Josh Choate, Shannon Boyer, Jon Larson, and Lee Nowitzke. The new restaurant is having a grand opening celebration the week of Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28. The specials can be found in the issues of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and The Extra. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
