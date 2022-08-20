ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch MLS

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Galaxy will face the Seattle Sounders in MLS action on Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in a game that will have huge playoff implications.

The Galaxy will look to keep their winning streak alive after three straight at home, while the Sounders are coming off a commanding 5-2 win over Vancouver while moving up to sixth in the Western Conference.

This will be one you won’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Sunday.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

  • When: Friday, August 19
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Major League Soccer Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy possible starting lineup:

Bond; Araujo, Zavaleta, DePuy, Edwards; Cabral, Delgado, Kljestan, Grandsir; Chicharito, Vazquez

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Arreaga, Tolo; Rowe, Rusnak; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris; Ruidiaz

MLS Odds and Betting Lines

MLS odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Galaxy(-110) vs. Seattle Sounders (+250)

Draw: +275

Want some action on the MLS? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities.

