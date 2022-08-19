The owners and staff at New Prague’s new McDonald’s at 101 Chalupsky Ave. SE held a ribbon cutting, with some confetti, the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 16. Participating in the ribbon cutting from left are Ariel Choate, Anders Choate, Annika Klugherz, April Choate, Josh Choate, Shannon Boyer, Jon Larson, and Lee Nowitzke. The new restaurant is having a grand opening celebration the week of Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28. The specials can be found in the issues of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and The Extra. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO