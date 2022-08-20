ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

The Texans are coming off a 17-13 win over the Saints with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel leading the way. We should see some more of Mills tonight as they look to name a starter for week one. As for the Rams, they are coming off a 29-22 win over the Chargers and Sean McVay will be sitting his starters yet again this week. Bryce Perkins looked great last week throwing 2 touchdowns and going 10 for 17.

This will be another great night of the NFL Preseason, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

  • When: Friday, August 19
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network, HOU ABC13, LAR ABC7
NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Houston Texans (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 37.5

