Sunny and late storm chances
Clear after some fast storms last night accumulating rains of 0.20 inches in Blackfoot in the last 24 hours. Central mountain counties, Lemhi, Custer, Butte counties under a fire weather warning through 9pm tonight. Sunny in the valley and 91 degrees in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, light winds from southwest...
Fatality crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. The post Fatality crash near American Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign
IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
Local man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after wreck that shut down I-86 eastbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
Pocatello seeking volunteers for Portneuf River cleanup project Saturday morning
POCATELLO – Join us Saturday for the annual Portneuf River Cleanup. The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of our Portneuf River. Come out and help support the Portneuf River Vision. Meet at Pacific Recycling...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers
Volunteer citizens are wanted to join Community Emergency Response Team to help in a crisis. The post Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers appeared first on Local News 8.
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue
IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The post Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn appeared first on Local News 8.
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
