Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E Preston
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry Mansfield
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocity
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
jerryratcliffe.com
4-star Cosby has UVA in final 7; ‘Bennett wants me to be that dawg’
Virginia remained in the mix for a home-grown shooting guard, considered one of the top 10 prospects in the state of North Carolina, when 4-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. trimmed his list of schools to seven on Sunday. Cosby, who grew up in Richmond, but now plays for Word...
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VB 10-year-old set to surf in the East Coast Surfing Championships
Story Martinez, a 10-year-old Virginia Beach native, is making a name for herself all over the country. Story tells 10 on your side she already has about 150 surf awards.
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia
(Joni/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.
Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30
The second and final 50-cent hot dog night of 2022 is coming up August 30 at Harbor Park.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
historicjamestowne.org
“Maids to Virginia”
It’s 1621 as you meet two of the young maids recently arrived at Jamestown to fulfill the Virginia Company’s desire to stabilize the colony through marriage to the eligible young men of Virginia. Listen as they tell of their hopes, fears and reactions to their new home in the wilderness.
mommypoppins.com
Williamsburg with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Williamsburg, VA
For history buffs, fewer vacation spots can top a visit to Williamsburg, VA. Its biggest attractions—Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Jamestowne, the Jamestown Settlement, and Yorktown—bring history to life in an exciting way for kids and families. But there are also plenty of other fun things to do in Williamsburg with kids, from exciting theme parks and water parks to beautiful beaches and gardens. Just check out our review of Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a taste of modern life in Williamsburg! It's no surprise then, that Williamsburg continues to be a popular family vacation destination.
George Wythe High School principal dies
"Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart & soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed," said Kamras in the tweet. "Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers."
peninsulachronicle.com
ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years
JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
Sailor from Virginia Beach dies aboard USS Leyte Gulf
A U.S. Navy sailor from Virginia Beach died on Thursday while serving aboard the USS Leyte Gulf.
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Virginia All Star Band performs on 'Good Morning America,' gets special surprise at the end
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia-based band that aims to keep kids away from gun violence performed on ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday. The Virginia All Star Band is part of the Virginia Music Corporation, an organization that educates, supports, and promotes students and fine arts programs across the state, according to its website.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages
Right now there is a proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to the Lynnhaven River. Hundreds of people have commented online both for and against the project.
Warm and humid today with a few late afternoon storms
Early morning showers will give way to clearing and warm conditions with high temperatures in the middle 80s.
moderncampground.com
Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia
Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
