Why staying to compete for Oregon Ducks’ starting QB job was important to Jay Butterfield
Jay Butterfield has been in this situation before, competing for the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback job, but this year’s battle has also been different than the past two. In 2020, during four spring practices before the pandemic, the competition never really began. And it barely resumed before the truncated season that followed. Last year, the competition was over before it ever began as Anthony Brown Jr. was never seriously in jeopardy of giving away the starting job.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Oregon Ducks 5-star basketball duo Mookie Cook, Kwame Evans Jr. drop in updated recruiting rankings
247Sports announced its updated basketball prospect rankings for the class of 2023, and it wasn't particularly good news for the Oregon Ducks. Of course, it had no affect on the players Dana Altman is actually bringing in, just the perception of those players to fans. Rated as highly as the ...
REPORT: B1G Continues Expansion Talks With Another PAC 12 School
ROSEMOUNT, IL (WSAU) — Expansion talks continue in the Big Ten Conference, though the next round may come with a little more warning. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports today that the University of Oregon has initiated discussions with league leadership to see if the Ducks are a good fit for the conference. The move would add a third school to the Big Ten’s new western footprint to go with USC and UCLA while also adding another national brand in football.
Kelly Graves hires Sadie Edwards as Oregon's third assistant coach
The 2022-23 women's basketball coaching staff is now complete with Monday's announcement that Sadie Edwards will act as the team's third assistant coach. A recent USC graduate, Edwards fills the position left by Mike Moser, who is now on staff with the Boston Celtics. Edwards finished her playing career in...
Camden Lewis, transfers Andrew Boyle, Alex Bales embracing Oregon Ducks’ kicking competition
For a second straight offseason, Camden Lewis is in a competition to keep his job as Oregon’s kicker. The fourth-year junior could remain UO’s place kicker, or keep kicking off, or both, or neither. That’s the scale of competition he faces after the Ducks added two transfer kickers this offseason in Andrew Boyle from Washington State and Alex Bales from Cincinnati.
Oregon Ducks punters vying for starting job, scholarship
One of the wide open position battles for Oregon this preseason also has some of the highest stakes. Transfers Adam Barry and Ross James are vying for the punting job and possibly a scholarship to boot. Barry, who averaged 41.95 yards on 63 punts last season with 26 fair catches,...
Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
Lanning’s Nasty Oregon Overload Blitz!
The concept of an Overload Blitz, where you have more pass rushers attacking one side than there are blockers to stop them–is not new. However the way that Oregon carried it out a few times in the Spring Game is something I have not seen from a Duck defense in the past. While the more precise breakdowns will occur during the season, I’m going to take a break from my fun at SkyCity Online Casino to take a look at what blitzes to watch for during the 2022 Oregon football campaign.
Logan Reichert, 4-star 2023 OL, sets commitment date with SEC finalist
Logan Reichert is down to 2. Will he be a Tiger or a Duck?. Reichert, a composite 4-star offensive tackle prospect, will make a verbal commitment on Sept. 8 and is down to 2 schools — Missouri or Oregon. Richert, from Raytown High School in Kansas City, Missouri, is listed at 6-foot-7, 345 pounds.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Grateful Dead’s 1972 Oregon Concert Saved Family Dairy, Became Counterculture Legend
The free yogurt didn’t last long. Chuck and Sue Kesey expected about 5,000 people to show up for the benefit concert they hoped would save their small, Oregon dairy. No one knows for sure how many music fans ended up at the big open field in Veneta 50 years ago this week, but this much is certain: it was a whole lot more than 5,000.
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on leave amid investigation
Cottage Grove’s Police Chief and Captain are on paid leave pending the results of an internal investigation. No information is available about the cause of the investigation or a timeline for its completion. In the interim, former Sherwood Police Chief Jeffrey Groth is leading the department. Nathan Wilk is...
Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain
EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
Blue Water Takes Over Management of Rising River RV Resort & River House
Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by taking over the management of Rising River RV Resort & River House in Roseburg, Oregon, in the new partnership with Torres Capital, as per a press release. The stunning waterfront property in Oregon’s countryside is situated on 1,100 feet of...
Lane Co. SO Scammers, Aug. 22
We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
