Packers sitting 30 players vs. Saints, Jordan Love to start at QB

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers made 30 of the roster’s 85 players inactive for Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play, meaning Jordan Love will make his second consecutive start of the preseason.

Five receivers and five safeties are inactive. Of the 30 inactive players, injuries played a role in 11 of the playing decisions.

First-round pick Devonte Wyatt is expected to make his preseason debut. Fellow first-round pick Quay Walker is also playing.

The full list of inactive players:

K Mason Crosby (PUP)

S Dallin Leavitt (injury)

WR Christian Watson (injury)

WR Sammy Watkins

QB Aaron Rodgers

WR Allen Lazard

WR Randall Cobb

WR Danny Davis (injury)

CB Eric Stokes

CB Jaire Alexander

S Tariq Carpenter (injury)

S Darnell Savage (injury)

RB AJ Dillon

CB Rasul Douglas

S Adrian Amos

RB Kylin Hill (PUP)

RB Aaron Jones

S Innis Gaines (injury)

OLB Rashan Gary

LB De’Vondre Campbell

OT Rasheed Walker (injury)

LT David Bakhtiari (PUP)

OL Elgton Jenkins

TE Robert Tonyan

TE Marcedes Lewis

DL Jarran Reed

OLB Preston Smith

DL Dean Lowry

DL Kenny Clark

DL Akial Byers (injury)

