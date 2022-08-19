ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Live highlights from Packers' preseason game vs. Saints

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRL7v_0hOBrxTv00

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field for the second of three preseason games.

Here are some live highlights of the exhibition contest:

Love escapes!

Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to see Jordan Love trust his feet and athleticism more this week. It took all of one play for Love to listen. Here he takes off to avoid pressure and pick up a chunk gain in scramble mode.

Love to Doubs

Good throw here with pressure closing in. Jordan Love’s accurate ball found rookie Romeo Doubs, who made the contested catch for 17 yards.

Love to Winfree

Love is dealing. Here he steps up off play-action and fires a dart to Juwann Winfree for a first down.

TOUCHDOWN

A long drive ends in the end zone. Love hit Doubs on a quick throw for the score. Nice pass, terrific catch in traffic. The rookie did his first Lambeau Leap.

Davis turnover

Safety Shawn Davis scooped up a fumble and returned it down the sideline into Saints territory, setting up a 45-yard field goal from Ramiz Ahmed.

Abernathy pick

Micah Abernathy signed in Green Bay nine days ago. On Friday night, he made the standout play of the first half with a diving interception of Ian Book after Taysom Hill stumbled down.

Another from Abernathy!

Micah Abernathy is really announcing his arrival. Check out this diagnosis and tackle in the open field. That’s two splash plays for the newcomer.

Etling speed

Check out the speed from third-string quarterback Danny Etling. He took off the right side for a 51-yard score, giving the Packers a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Preseason Games#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Green Bay Packers#Novsgb
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
ClutchPoints

‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
Outsider.com

Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement

When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move

The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
AthlonSports.com

Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday

We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes

If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different. During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return

Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy