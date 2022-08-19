Live highlights from Packers' preseason game vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field for the second of three preseason games.

Here are some live highlights of the exhibition contest:

Love escapes!

Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to see Jordan Love trust his feet and athleticism more this week. It took all of one play for Love to listen. Here he takes off to avoid pressure and pick up a chunk gain in scramble mode.

Love to Doubs

Good throw here with pressure closing in. Jordan Love’s accurate ball found rookie Romeo Doubs, who made the contested catch for 17 yards.

Love to Winfree

Love is dealing. Here he steps up off play-action and fires a dart to Juwann Winfree for a first down.

TOUCHDOWN

A long drive ends in the end zone. Love hit Doubs on a quick throw for the score. Nice pass, terrific catch in traffic. The rookie did his first Lambeau Leap.

Davis turnover

Safety Shawn Davis scooped up a fumble and returned it down the sideline into Saints territory, setting up a 45-yard field goal from Ramiz Ahmed.

Abernathy pick

Micah Abernathy signed in Green Bay nine days ago. On Friday night, he made the standout play of the first half with a diving interception of Ian Book after Taysom Hill stumbled down.

Another from Abernathy!

Micah Abernathy is really announcing his arrival. Check out this diagnosis and tackle in the open field. That’s two splash plays for the newcomer.

Etling speed

Check out the speed from third-string quarterback Danny Etling. He took off the right side for a 51-yard score, giving the Packers a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter.