Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
🎥: 'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' will benefit KSU Johnson Cancer Research
'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' festival will benefit K-State's Johnson Cancer Research Center's colorectal cancer research. Country music fans will head to Alma on Saturday evening to enjoy a concert with headliner, nationally known, Craig Campbell, and secondary opener, Travis Marvin of Ottawa, KS. Opening for Marvin and Campbell...
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from new abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race
TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
Rain! Totals across the area vary from a trace to 1.65 inches
Parts of nearly all counties in our area received some measurable precipitation as thunderstorms rolled through central and northcentral Kansas beginning Friday afternoon. Storms were strong enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issue several severe thunderstorm warnings. Some storms brought with them hail and wind in addition to heavy rain. In the Lincoln area, small hail covered the ground.
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Kansas schools: You can keep tabs on what books your kids check out
WICHITA — The American Library Association takes a hard line on privacy. Even kids, it contends, ought to be able to check out a book without someone looking over their shoulders. “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their...
KS Supreme Court appoints Abilene's Johnson to ed committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Leann Johnson and reappointed Cathy Shroeder to three-year terms on the Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee. Johnson is court administrator for the city of Abilene. Shroeder is court clerk for the city of Goddard. They will serve through June 30, 2025. The committee recommends...
Wild-pitch walk-off spoils Monarchs' perfect road trip
LINCOLN, Neb.— Two outs stood between a perfect 6-0 road trip for the Kansas City Monarchs (54-32) Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, but a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a wild finish at Haymarket Park, giving the local nine a 6-5 win. Lincoln (40-47) got...
Monarchs take Game 1 from Lincoln Saltdogs
LINCOLN, Neb.— The Kansas City Monarchs (53-31) got a grand slam home run in the top of the fourth inning from Kevin Santa and a quality start from Matt Hartman to take Game 1 of the three-game series from the Lincoln Saltdogs (39-46), Friday night at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Neb.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
