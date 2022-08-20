Read full article on original website
Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico
(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Loaded rivers raise water levels at Falcon, Amistad reservoirs
The tropical storm that wasn’t dissipated Saturday evening without much issue, but more rainy weather could be coming later this week. On Friday, the National Hurricane Center forecast a tropical wave just off the coast of Mexico had the potential to become named storm Danielle, issuing a tropical storm warning from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield.
'Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding' threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest
Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso.
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center
Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Dried up Texas river reveals massive dinosaur tracks
It has been millions of years since dinosaurs walked the earth, yet new information about their existence is still being discovered. The most recent case came right here in Texas, where massive dinosaur tracks were discovered in a dried up river.
The Weather Channel
Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend
An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people
About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said.
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
An unnamed weather disturbance projected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is gathering strength, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed. According to the NHC’s latest forecasts at the time of writing, the chance of the weather pattern forming into a cyclone through the next 48 hours has risen to 20 percent and the chance of it forming into a cyclone through the next five days has risen to 30 percent.
Dinosaur tracks unearthed in Texas state park as drought dries river
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has unearthed an exciting discovery after extreme drought conditions dried up a river – giant dinosaur footprints that date back to 113 million years ago. The tracks were uncovered in the Paluxy River as its water level receded due to the major drought...
Hundreds of migrants intercepted at sea repatriated to Cuba
MIAMI - US Coast Guard officials said their crews repatriated 203 Cubans to the island nation Saturday, following 14 interdictions off Florida's coast. "In 2016, the Wet Foot, Dry Foot policy was repealed," said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. "Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed." Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,440 Cubans compared to:• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016 • 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017 • 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018 • 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019 • 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020 • 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021 Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
Sheriff’s deputy pursues vehicle across international bridge
A Cameron County sheriff’s deputy unknowingly drove into Mexico while pursuing a truck that failed to pull over for questioning, the sheriff’s department said in a press release. The incident happened Saturday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, according to the press release. The unidentified deputy was...
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun...
