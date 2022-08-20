ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico

(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Valley Morning Star

Loaded rivers raise water levels at Falcon, Amistad reservoirs

The tropical storm that wasn’t dissipated Saturday evening without much issue, but more rainy weather could be coming later this week. On Friday, the National Hurricane Center forecast a tropical wave just off the coast of Mexico had the potential to become named storm Danielle, issuing a tropical storm warning from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield.
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength

An unnamed weather disturbance projected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is gathering strength, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed. According to the NHC’s latest forecasts at the time of writing, the chance of the weather pattern forming into a cyclone through the next 48 hours has risen to 20 percent and the chance of it forming into a cyclone through the next five days has risen to 30 percent.
CBS Miami

Hundreds of migrants intercepted at sea repatriated to Cuba

MIAMI - US Coast Guard officials said their crews repatriated 203 Cubans to the island nation Saturday, following 14 interdictions off Florida's coast. "In 2016, the Wet Foot, Dry Foot policy was repealed," said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. "Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed." Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,440 Cubans compared to:• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016 • 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017 • 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018 • 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019 • 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020 • 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021 Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large

The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
The Brownsville Herald

Sheriff’s deputy pursues vehicle across international bridge

A Cameron County sheriff’s deputy unknowingly drove into Mexico while pursuing a truck that failed to pull over for questioning, the sheriff’s department said in a press release. The incident happened Saturday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, according to the press release. The unidentified deputy was...
The Associated Press

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun...

