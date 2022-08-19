Read full article on original website
Related
NC State Newsstand: Projected depth chart— Offense
NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Wednesday morning newsstand...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname “Lenny the Cool,” died Wednesday. He was 87. Dawson’s family announced his death in a statement through KMBC, the Kansas City-based television station where he starred in his second career as a broadcaster. No cause was given, though Dawson had been in declining health for years. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the family’s statement read. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.” The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970, Dawson had entered hospice care on Aug. 12.
Miami Hurricanes baseball coach Gino DiMare gets contract extension
Gino DiMare began his love of Miami Hurricanes baseball as a local youngster attending games. He continued his passion from 1989 through 1992 as a Miami outfielder with a .290 career batting average under legendary coach Ron Fraser.
MLB・
Comments / 0