saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football drops 'Bigger than us' hype video focused on Husker faithful entering 2022
Nebraska football is about to make its return after a long and eventful offseason. After a staff overhaul and adding a number of pieces via the transfer portal, the Huskers will hit the field next Saturday in Week 0. Unfortunately for the Husker faithful, getting to see the team at...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
saturdaytradition.com
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
saturdaytradition.com
College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener
Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost downplays excessive vomiting at practice: 'I might have exaggerated the puking a bit'
Nebraska football is not going to let a lack of hard work in practice be a valid excuse this season. A few days ago, Scott Frost told reporters that offensive line coach Donovan Railoa was eliciting ’15 to 20′ pukes from the offensive linemen each practice period. And...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska volleyball sells out Red-White scrimmage: 'There's no place like Nebraska'
The Nebraska volleyball team may not have their 1st game until Friday, but that won’t stop the fans from selling out the annual Red-White scrimmage. Per Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, the game’s attendance was 7,946. The No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers sure do know how to fill out an arena. Coach John Cook was blown away by the number of people who showed up to watch the team play.
saturdaytradition.com
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list
The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day sees potential for two-way role for one Ohio State LB
Ryan Day took to his Monday press conference to update Ohio State’s status to this point of fall camp. So far, Day is especially complimentary of the progress of the defense. Jim Knowles has much of his defense installed, per Day, with a couple of players primed for breakout years.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
Arkansas targets in Top247 rankings update for Class of 2023
With the grassroots season in the rearview mirror and high school basketball right around the corner, 247Sports has updated its rankings for the Class of 2023, and several of Arkansas' top targets are listed in the latest Top 150. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Razorback head coach Eric...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day thrilled with progress of Jim Knowles' defense, tabs 2 potential breakout candidates for 2022
Ryan Day will have a new DC on his staff in Jim Knowles. Knowles has been impressing Day this offseason. 1 of the things that Knowles has realized is how different the talent is in Columbus. Knowles comes from Oklahoma State, and has had to change the defense to fit what Ohio State has per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles less concerned about Ohio State defense following progress of fall camp
Jim Knowles is feeling good about where his defensive unit is with the season opener getting closer and closer by the minute. Especially now that the corners are starting to get healthy. His confidence in the defense has gone up more and more throughout the offseason. Knowles concerns are very...
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson goes into 'meditative state' before games
Scott Frost named Texas transfer Casey Thompson the starter less than a week ago. On Sunday, Thompson addressed the media for the first time since. Thompson told reporters he goes into a ‘meditative state’ before games. Football for the Cornhuskers is just less than a week away, after...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle McCord wants to stay true to himself: 'I'm not going to try to be CJ'
Kyle McCord is in a good place as Ohio State’s backup quarterback. He’s well-positioned to take over the reigns of the Buckeyes offense next season, or this season if the unfortunate situation should arise. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud is set for a fantastic year, but there’s a reason the backup position is needed. If that should happen, McCord will be ready.
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
