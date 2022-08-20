ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
#Illinois#Hawaii#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Fighting Illini
College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
Nebraska volleyball sells out Red-White scrimmage: 'There's no place like Nebraska'

The Nebraska volleyball team may not have their 1st game until Friday, but that won’t stop the fans from selling out the annual Red-White scrimmage. Per Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, the game’s attendance was 7,946. The No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers sure do know how to fill out an arena. Coach John Cook was blown away by the number of people who showed up to watch the team play.
LINCOLN, NE
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list

The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ryan Day sees potential for two-way role for one Ohio State LB

Ryan Day took to his Monday press conference to update Ohio State’s status to this point of fall camp. So far, Day is especially complimentary of the progress of the defense. Jim Knowles has much of his defense installed, per Day, with a couple of players primed for breakout years.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
Jim Knowles less concerned about Ohio State defense following progress of fall camp

Jim Knowles is feeling good about where his defensive unit is with the season opener getting closer and closer by the minute. Especially now that the corners are starting to get healthy. His confidence in the defense has gone up more and more throughout the offseason. Knowles concerns are very...
Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson goes into 'meditative state' before games

Scott Frost named Texas transfer Casey Thompson the starter less than a week ago. On Sunday, Thompson addressed the media for the first time since. Thompson told reporters he goes into a ‘meditative state’ before games. Football for the Cornhuskers is just less than a week away, after...
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
LINCOLN, NE
Kyle McCord wants to stay true to himself: 'I'm not going to try to be CJ'

Kyle McCord is in a good place as Ohio State’s backup quarterback. He’s well-positioned to take over the reigns of the Buckeyes offense next season, or this season if the unfortunate situation should arise. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud is set for a fantastic year, but there’s a reason the backup position is needed. If that should happen, McCord will be ready.

