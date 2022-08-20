Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Horace Grant's Bulls championship rings up for auction, expected to fetch over $100K each
Horace Grant's four NBA championship rings, including the three he won with the Chicago Bulls during their first three-peat from 1991-93, are up for auction. Per Heritage Auctions, the three Bulls rings are expected to fetch as much as $100,000 each, while his 2001 Los Angeles Lakers ring could sell for around $40,000. The auction will run until Aug. 27.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."
After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Andre Drummond: 'I'll Go Down as the Best Rebounder Ever—If Not Already'
In Andre Drummond's eyes, there has never been a better rebounder in NBA history than, well, Andre Drummond. "I think I'm already there," the Chicago Bulls big man said, per Mike Anthony of CT Insider. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever—if not already."
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Tua’s preseason Dolphins debut was most impressive hours earlier, alone in an empty stadium | Opinion
The most impressive thing about the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in their second preseason game game happened 4 1/2 hours earlier, in an empty Hard Rock Stadium, on an empty field but for one man.
Bleacher Report
Shams: Suns' Offer with Mikal Bridges for Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Picked Up Steam
The Phoenix Suns appear to be trailing in the race for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Suns' offer of Mikal Bridges and a "handful" of future draft picks has "not picked up any steam" with around a month remaining before training camps open.
5-star Miami commit Mauigoa not done with recruiting process ... at least when it comes to on-field opponent
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy OL Francis Mauigoa committed to Miami on July 4, and says he’s done with the recruiting process. Well, sort of.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets
Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Udonis Haslem Will Return for 20th NBA Season, Plans to Retire After 2022-23
Udonis Haslem will return to the Miami Heat for his 20th—and final—season in the NBA. The 42-year-old announced his decision to sign a new contract with Miami during an appearance at his youth camp on Sunday. Haslem also noted that he will retire at the end of next...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks, Nuggets Contacted Nets About Kevin Durant Following Trade Request
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets were among the many teams to call the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Both teams wanted to "gauge the price tag" on the 12-time All-Star in June and early July, but Charania noted that "none of those conversations gained much traction."
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose 'Good to Go' After Recovery from Surgery on Ankle Injury
After injuries limited New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to just 26 games last season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports the veteran is "good to go right now." "The Knicks expect him to be rolling when training camp begins," Katz added. Rose underwent ankle surgery in December in what...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Pick for Kevin Durant
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly among the many teams targeting Kevin Durant, offering the Brooklyn Nets a package of John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The offer came in the past month, but Charania noted the conversation didn't...
Bleacher Report
Landing Spots for NBA's Best Free Agents Still On the Market
This NBA offseason was always going to be tricky for a number of free agents. Before any deals were even signed, the amount of available cap space throughout the league was far more strained than it typically is. Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan. New post-draft spending power update:<br><br>Cap space teams include Pistons...
Bleacher Report
WNBA Fans Not Ready for Sue Bird to Retire After Huge Game as Storm Beat Mystics
Sue Bird's swan song will continue in the semifinals. The Seattle Storm point guard showed out yet again Sunday, notching a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in her team's 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics. With the victory, the Storm swept the Mystics, 2-0, and will face the Las Vegas...
Bleacher Report
Trilogy Win 2nd Straight BIG3 Title, Beat Power to Clinch 3rd Championship in 5 Years
Make it two titles in a row and three overall in five years for Trilogy. The BIG3 dynasty added to its legend Sunday, beating Power convincingly, 51-35, to clinch the championship. Earl Clark led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Isaiah Briscoe added 21 points...
Bleacher Report
Stein: Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, More Vets 'Might Have to Wait' on FA Contracts
Several high-profile NBA veterans reportedly may "have to wait until the season starts" to find a team in free agency because of a lack of available roster spots around the league. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday it's a group that includes Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, LaMarcus Aldridge...
Bleacher Report
5 Disastrous Trades Still Impacting NBA Franchises
There have been plenty of poor trade transactions in the NBA, most of which can be wiped away in a year or two without any long-term ramifications. Then there are the true disasters—deals often involving future first-round picks given up by teams with win-now aspirations who fall apart shortly after. These can affect franchises for years, limiting future trades, while players taken with the sacrificed picks blossom into stars.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and 5 Picks
The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks reportedly remain at a stalemate in Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz have asked for a "significant" upgrade from the Knicks' current offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five future first-round picks. Only two of those future picks come without protections.
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies Amid Rumor They Won't Offer JJJ, Bane in Kevin Durant Trade
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both important players on a young and talented Memphis Grizzlies team that could realistically challenge for a championship in the coming seasons. But they aren't Kevin Durant. Nobody had to tell NBA Twitter that after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported...
