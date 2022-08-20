ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Horace Grant's Bulls championship rings up for auction, expected to fetch over $100K each

Horace Grant's four NBA championship rings, including the three he won with the Chicago Bulls during their first three-peat from 1991-93, are up for auction. Per Heritage Auctions, the three Bulls rings are expected to fetch as much as $100,000 each, while his 2001 Los Angeles Lakers ring could sell for around $40,000. The auction will run until Aug. 27.
Yardbarker

Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."

After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Shams: Suns' Offer with Mikal Bridges for Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Picked Up Steam

The Phoenix Suns appear to be trailing in the race for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Suns' offer of Mikal Bridges and a "handful" of future draft picks has "not picked up any steam" with around a month remaining before training camps open.
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bucks, Nuggets Contacted Nets About Kevin Durant Following Trade Request

The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets were among the many teams to call the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Both teams wanted to "gauge the price tag" on the 12-time All-Star in June and early July, but Charania noted that "none of those conversations gained much traction."
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Pick for Kevin Durant

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly among the many teams targeting Kevin Durant, offering the Brooklyn Nets a package of John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The offer came in the past month, but Charania noted the conversation didn't...
Bleacher Report

Landing Spots for NBA's Best Free Agents Still On the Market

This NBA offseason was always going to be tricky for a number of free agents. Before any deals were even signed, the amount of available cap space throughout the league was far more strained than it typically is. Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan. New post-draft spending power update:<br><br>Cap space teams include Pistons...
Bleacher Report

WNBA Fans Not Ready for Sue Bird to Retire After Huge Game as Storm Beat Mystics

Sue Bird's swan song will continue in the semifinals. The Seattle Storm point guard showed out yet again Sunday, notching a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in her team's 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics. With the victory, the Storm swept the Mystics, 2-0, and will face the Las Vegas...
Bleacher Report

Stein: Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, More Vets 'Might Have to Wait' on FA Contracts

Several high-profile NBA veterans reportedly may "have to wait until the season starts" to find a team in free agency because of a lack of available roster spots around the league. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday it's a group that includes Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, LaMarcus Aldridge...
Bleacher Report

5 Disastrous Trades Still Impacting NBA Franchises

There have been plenty of poor trade transactions in the NBA, most of which can be wiped away in a year or two without any long-term ramifications. Then there are the true disasters—deals often involving future first-round picks given up by teams with win-now aspirations who fall apart shortly after. These can affect franchises for years, limiting future trades, while players taken with the sacrificed picks blossom into stars.
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and 5 Picks

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks reportedly remain at a stalemate in Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz have asked for a "significant" upgrade from the Knicks' current offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five future first-round picks. Only two of those future picks come without protections.
Bleacher Report

NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies Amid Rumor They Won't Offer JJJ, Bane in Kevin Durant Trade

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both important players on a young and talented Memphis Grizzlies team that could realistically challenge for a championship in the coming seasons. But they aren't Kevin Durant. Nobody had to tell NBA Twitter that after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported...

