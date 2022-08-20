Read full article on original website
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 21, 2022
Chad Murphy to Mary A. Husson, 151 Corey Colonial, Unit 151, $237,000. Diane D. Jeserski to John Lawrence Dowd, Jack Dowd, Teresa Ann Dowd and Teresa Dowd, 145 Brookfield Lane, Unit 145, $300,000.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WBUR
TV ads from a PAC causes a stir in Massachusetts' lieutenant governor's race
A political action committee, or PAC, called Leadership for Mass. this week began running television ads in support of Salem mayor Kim Driscoll. The Boston Globe first reported the group is backed in part by a real estate investor who has donated to prominent national-level Republicans. State Sen. Eric Lesser,...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on
In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
Worcester declares Stage 1 drought, triggering water restrictions
WORCESTER — The city entered a Stage 1 drought Monday brought on by water reservoirs approaching 72% capacity. Drought contingency measures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a city news release. During those hours, irrigation systems will not be allowed to operate. For...
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 22
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
capecod.com
Yarmouth woman among ten indicted in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
communityadvocate.com
Pauline A. McKinley, 89, of Hudson
– Pauline A. (Pitts) McKinley, 89, of Hudson, Massachusetts died Friday, August 19th, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dariel G. McKinley, Sr who passed away in 2015. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this summer, he was the love of her life and she lost a little part of herself the night he passed away.
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
communityadvocate.com
Frank and Alice Evans of Marlborough
– Alice Y. Evans 98, of Marlborough, MA passed away on August 10, 2022, shortly after her husband Frank on July 27, 2022. Alice was born on October 28, 1923 in Easthampton, MA to parents Nelson Peloquin and Antonia Meggison Peloquin. She attended Easthampton grade schools as well as two years of high school in Canada. Upon returning home she worked at a local clothing factory. Alice loved to sew, crochet and knit. Frank and Alice met in Easthampton while he was working on Mt. Tom and married June 27, 1942. They celebrated their 80th Wedding Anniversary on June 27, 2022. They were both lifetime members of the Upton State Forrest and Southborough Rod and Gun.
