Read full article on original website
Related
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Takes Another Swipe at Carson Wentz
A few months ago, the owner called last year’s season with the quarterback a “mistake.”
Texans' Davis Mills might have to 'shock the world' to keep starting QB job beyond this season
Can Davis Mills and the Texans shock the world this season? The quarterback might need to in order to keep his starting QB job.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL・
‘I just don’t care’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets brutally honest at potentially shattering NFL records next season
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Just In:Vols RB No Longer With the Team
Former West Virginia and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sunday afternoon. The reason for Dixon’s departure has not been disclosed at this time. This marks the third time in Dixon's career that he has seen a stop come to an abrupt, ...
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Yardbarker
Houston Texans Preseason Week 2: Some Success, More Trouble
The Houston Texans won their 2nd preseason game of the year Friday night, against the Los Angeles Rams. Davis Mills finally had a good drive at the end of the 1st half, after 4 grueling punts and a Rex Burkhead fumble. And the defense managed to land 6 sacks, including 4 just in the 1st quarter. But in addition to the signs of success, these games have also brought hints of trouble for the Texans this upcoming season.
Watch: Lawrence Cager goes 34 yards for touchdown against Falcons
Jets TE Lawrence Cager has made a name for himself this preseason and, at the very least, should stick on someone’s practice squad, even if it isn’t the Jets. He followed up a two-catch, 40-yard performance against the Eagles with a three-catch, 65-yard outing against the Falcons, including a 34-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Chris Streveler.
Former Texans President Jamey Rootes Dies at 55
Rootes spent two decades with Houston, and was the franchise’s first team president.
SEC Round-Up: Bama Offended It Has to Play in an 11 a.m. Game
Ole Miss has Hogs on the brain for fourth day in a row, LSU suspends one of its running backs; Georgia loses RB to injury; Former Rebel now starting for Gus Malzahn
Texans release FB Andy Janovich among 4 total transactions
The Houston Texans have a head start on their cut down from 85 players to 80. The Texans released fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis on Sunday. Janovich had one target in the Texans’ 24-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 19 at SoFi Stadium. Davis had one tackle on special teams.
Colts waive WR D.J. Montgomery, DT Caeveon Patton
The Indianapolis Colts waived wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton, the team announced Monday. As the roster must be trimmed down to 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline, the Colts still have two more cuts to make. Montgomery was a late addition to the roster during training...
The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle
Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
ESPN releases final SP+ preseason Top 25 college football rankings
College football is less than a week away. Week 0 gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, which means it is game week for some teams across the country. With Week 0 right in front of us and Week 1 nearing as well, ESPN has released its final SP+ preseason Top 25 rankings.
SEC football: Projecting every team's final record for 2022 season
Grinding through the regular season in the SEC is one of college football's toughest obstacles and a direct reason why it is the only conference to put two of its teams in the College Football Playoff. Projecting the final record for every team in the SEC has everything to do with schedule and trying to determine which teams will be able to survive the week-to-week battles across the South.
Comments / 0