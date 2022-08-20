ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
VolunteerCountry

Just In:Vols RB No Longer With the Team

Former West Virginia and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sunday afternoon. The reason for Dixon’s departure has not been disclosed at this time. This marks the third time in Dixon's career that he has seen a stop come to an abrupt, ...
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Preseason Week 2: Some Success, More Trouble

The Houston Texans won their 2nd preseason game of the year Friday night, against the Los Angeles Rams. Davis Mills finally had a good drive at the end of the 1st half, after 4 grueling punts and a Rex Burkhead fumble. And the defense managed to land 6 sacks, including 4 just in the 1st quarter. But in addition to the signs of success, these games have also brought hints of trouble for the Texans this upcoming season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts waive WR D.J. Montgomery, DT Caeveon Patton

The Indianapolis Colts waived wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton, the team announced Monday. As the roster must be trimmed down to 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline, the Colts still have two more cuts to make. Montgomery was a late addition to the roster during training...
On3.com

The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle

Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
247Sports

SEC football: Projecting every team's final record for 2022 season

Grinding through the regular season in the SEC is one of college football's toughest obstacles and a direct reason why it is the only conference to put two of its teams in the College Football Playoff. Projecting the final record for every team in the SEC has everything to do with schedule and trying to determine which teams will be able to survive the week-to-week battles across the South.

