Local roundup: Hazleton Area golf teams each take second at Selinsgrove Invitational

The Hazleton Area girls and boys golf squads competed Friday at the Selinsgrove Invitational at Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Submitted photos

The Hazleton Area boys and girls golf teams turned in succesful showings to close out the week as both squads earned second-place finishes on Friday at the Selinsgrove High School Invitational.

Ella Oswald took third overall in the girls field and Connor Matteo finished fifth among the boys to lead the efforts for the Cougars at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.

Kielie Schoch, Gia Rainer and Madison Matteo also scored for the Hazleton Area girls, while the boys were led by Matteo, Jacob Babinchak, Gabe Fatula and Koen Gaydos.

The invitational featured 20 schools and 100 players from across the state. The Cougars were the defending champions at the event.

Crestwood 145, Wyoming Area 177

Owen Blazick turned in a terrific round at Fox Hill, shooting a 4-under 31 to help lead the visiting Comets past the Warriors.

Teammate Tommy Biscotti carded an even-par 35, while Derek Johnson (38) and Ray Joseph (41) also scored for Crestwood, which improved to 5-0 on the season.

Wyoming Area was topped by Brady Noone (40), Dane Schutter (44), Matt Rusinchak (46) and Jack Mulhern (47).

MMI Prep 193, Nanticoke Area 231

Kade Lutz shot a 41 to lead the field on Friday as the Preppers defeated Nanticoke Area at Edgewood.

Lex Lispi followed with a 45 for the Preppers while Josh Witner and Joe Mayernik also scored in the victory.

Leading the Trojans were Ali O’Connor, Lucas Yendrzeiwski, Ricky Weihbrecht and Matt Stashak.