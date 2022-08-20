Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Sidney to face another tough opponent, QB
SIDNEY — Sidney may not be facing a future Division I collegiate quarterback this Friday, but the squad will be facing another of the best QBs it’ll see this season in Tippecanoe senior Liam Poronsky. Poronsky, who is in his second year as a starter, had a solid...
peakofohio.com
Lady Raiders fall to Kenton on the soccer field
The Benjamin Logan varsity girl's team lost to Kenton 3-1. Rhea Harner scored the lone goal for the Lady Raiders. Allie Henault recorded 15 saves on the night. Benjamin Logan begins conference play Monday at Northwestern. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Tigers fall; Lady Pirates handle Covington – Tuesday golf results
Several local golf teams hit the links Tuesday. The Bellefontaine boys varsity team fell to Kenton Ridge 167-172 at Liberty Hills. For the Chiefs, Austin Hammond was medalist with 37, Rory Pierce shot a 44, Joseph Boop carded a 45, and Collen Brugler had a 46. The Calvary Christian boys...
peakofohio.com
7th grade Chiefs earn first win; BL splits with IL – Wednesday middle school volleyball
Several middle school volleyball teams hit the court Wednesday evening. The Bellefontaine 7th grade team earned their first win of the season defeating Graham in 3 sets: 25-17, 17-25, and 25-20. Hailey Augustus had a strong serving performance scoring 18 points, while also adding a kill. Ava Oppy and Laney...
peakofohio.com
Jones records hat-trick in Lady Tigers win; Raider boys edge past Fairbanks – Varsity and youth soccer scores
Several soccer teams were in action Tuesday. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls team picked up their first win of the year defeating Troy Christian 3-0. The Lady Tigers recorded a hat-trick as Delaney Jones scored all three goals WL-S. Ava Johnson recorded two assists and Chloe Bender had one. Defensively,...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Raiders and Lakers all win in straight sets – Tuesday volleyball scores
Several varsity volleyball teams hit the court Tuesday. Bellefontaine beat Upper Scioto Valley in straight sets: 25-7, 25-13, and 25-13. Taylor Banta led the Chiefs going 19/19 serving, with 2 aces, 8 kills, and 7 digs. Latoya Rogan added 15 digs and went 17/17 serving with 5 aces. Kelsie Snapp...
peakofohio.com
Riverside MS football shuts out Mechanicsburg
The Riverside Middle School football team topped Mechanicsburg Tuesday evening 32-0. Leading the charge offensively for the Pirates were:. Gunner Carpenter – 6 rushes, 116 yards, 2 TD, 2-point rush. Dylan Trimble – 3 rushes, 90 yards, TD, 2-point rush. David Gross – 25 yards rushing, 63-yard rec...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
peakofohio.com
Lady Tigers win first golf match; Riverside boys and girls fall – Monday golf scores
Several local golf teams were in action Monday evening. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls team defeated Madison Plains 287-291. Makenna Smith led the Lady Tigers with a 64, which is her lowest score this season. Rylie Shultz and Isabelle Wilson are finding their mid-season swing as they both carded a...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs tennis fall to KR
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team fell at home to Kenton Ridge Tuesday 4-1. 1st Singles. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Journey Armstrong/Jacee Hamilton 6-2,6-3 2nd Doubles. Ellah Smith/Kiersten Skiles def Maria Machado/Emma Merrin(B) 6-3,6-0 The Lady Chiefs are back on the road Thursday for a match against London.
peakofohio.com
Chieftain boys edge past Tecumseh on the links
The Bellefontaine varsity boys golf team beat Tecumseh 176-188 to earn their first win on the season. The Chiefs were led by Austin Hammond, who was medalist with a 36; Joseph Boop shot a 43; Collen Brugler, who carded a 48 and Rory Pierce, who had a 49.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Colvin upbeat despite season-opening loss
BEAVERCREEK — Even after Friday’s season-opening 40-3 loss, Beavercreek football coach Marcus Colvin could still manage a smile. Was he OK with his team giving up an 84-yard TD run to Xenia on the game’s first play?. Nope. Was Colvin happy his team allowed 512 yards while...
Daily Advocate
Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results
PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
WISH-TV
Hagerstown All-Stars compete in Little League World Series
“It’s been a blast!” Days after his team defeated the All-Stars from Davenport, Iowa, Manager Patrick Vinson was still upbeat as he appeared on “Life.Style.Live!” Flanked by the young player, Caden Hall, who connected for the game-winning hit, Vinson maintained his team is having fun in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
1017thepoint.com
WELCOME HOME PARTY BEING ORGANIZED FOR HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE
(Hagerstown, IN)--The Hagerstown Little League team’s run in the World Series in Pennsylvania came to an end Tuesday night. But, by Wednesday morning the team was receiving nothing but accolades from everyone back home. A statement issued by the team after Tuesday night’s eliminating loss said that the past month and a half has been the stuff that dreams are made of. A welcome home party is being organized for the team. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, though, the time and place had not been finalized. The statement goes on to say that the kids are truly hometown heroes and they are going to be treated as such when they return home.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
peakofohio.com
Billy Dean Peterson
Billy Dean Peterson, 67, of Bellefontaine, passed away Friday afternoon, August 19, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital. Billy was born at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on April 6, 1955, to Billy Shelton Peterson and Elizabeth (Johnson) Peterson. Billy is survived by his daughter Melissa Ann Peterson of Dublin; a granddaughter...
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
