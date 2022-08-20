ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Football notes: Sidney to face another tough opponent, QB

SIDNEY — Sidney may not be facing a future Division I collegiate quarterback this Friday, but the squad will be facing another of the best QBs it’ll see this season in Tippecanoe senior Liam Poronsky. Poronsky, who is in his second year as a starter, had a solid...
SIDNEY, OH
peakofohio.com

Lady Raiders fall to Kenton on the soccer field

The Benjamin Logan varsity girl's team lost to Kenton 3-1. Rhea Harner scored the lone goal for the Lady Raiders. Allie Henault recorded 15 saves on the night. Benjamin Logan begins conference play Monday at Northwestern. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had...
LOGAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Sidney, OH
Sports
peakofohio.com

Riverside MS football shuts out Mechanicsburg

The Riverside Middle School football team topped Mechanicsburg Tuesday evening 32-0. Leading the charge offensively for the Pirates were:. Gunner Carpenter – 6 rushes, 116 yards, 2 TD, 2-point rush. Dylan Trimble – 3 rushes, 90 yards, TD, 2-point rush. David Gross – 25 yards rushing, 63-yard rec...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach

Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
TROTWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Jets#Red Raiders#Buccaneers#Titans#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wl S#Td#Bl#Indians#Cbc#Amanda Clearcreek Aces
peakofohio.com

Lady Chiefs tennis fall to KR

The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team fell at home to Kenton Ridge Tuesday 4-1. 1st Singles. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Journey Armstrong/Jacee Hamilton 6-2,6-3 2nd Doubles. Ellah Smith/Kiersten Skiles def Maria Machado/Emma Merrin(B) 6-3,6-0 The Lady Chiefs are back on the road Thursday for a match against London.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Chieftain boys edge past Tecumseh on the links

The Bellefontaine varsity boys golf team beat Tecumseh 176-188 to earn their first win on the season. The Chiefs were led by Austin Hammond, who was medalist with a 36; Joseph Boop shot a 43; Collen Brugler, who carded a 48 and Rory Pierce, who had a 49.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Colvin upbeat despite season-opening loss

BEAVERCREEK — Even after Friday’s season-opening 40-3 loss, Beavercreek football coach Marcus Colvin could still manage a smile. Was he OK with his team giving up an 84-yard TD run to Xenia on the game’s first play?. Nope. Was Colvin happy his team allowed 512 yards while...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Advocate

Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results

PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Hagerstown All-Stars compete in Little League World Series

“It’s been a blast!” Days after his team defeated the All-Stars from Davenport, Iowa, Manager Patrick Vinson was still upbeat as he appeared on “Life.Style.Live!” Flanked by the young player, Caden Hall, who connected for the game-winning hit, Vinson maintained his team is having fun in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
1017thepoint.com

WELCOME HOME PARTY BEING ORGANIZED FOR HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE

(Hagerstown, IN)--The Hagerstown Little League team’s run in the World Series in Pennsylvania came to an end Tuesday night. But, by Wednesday morning the team was receiving nothing but accolades from everyone back home. A statement issued by the team after Tuesday night’s eliminating loss said that the past month and a half has been the stuff that dreams are made of. A welcome home party is being organized for the team. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, though, the time and place had not been finalized. The statement goes on to say that the kids are truly hometown heroes and they are going to be treated as such when they return home.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
peakofohio.com

Billy Dean Peterson

Billy Dean Peterson, 67, of Bellefontaine, passed away Friday afternoon, August 19, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital. Billy was born at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on April 6, 1955, to Billy Shelton Peterson and Elizabeth (Johnson) Peterson. Billy is survived by his daughter Melissa Ann Peterson of Dublin; a granddaughter...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy