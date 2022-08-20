(Hagerstown, IN)--The Hagerstown Little League team’s run in the World Series in Pennsylvania came to an end Tuesday night. But, by Wednesday morning the team was receiving nothing but accolades from everyone back home. A statement issued by the team after Tuesday night’s eliminating loss said that the past month and a half has been the stuff that dreams are made of. A welcome home party is being organized for the team. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, though, the time and place had not been finalized. The statement goes on to say that the kids are truly hometown heroes and they are going to be treated as such when they return home.

