Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move

The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
