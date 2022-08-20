ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Padres reportedly ‘absolutely livid’ with Fernando Tatis Jr

Fernando Tatis Jr insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are buying that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with Tatis even...

Comments / 0

Community Policy