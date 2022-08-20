ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News On 6

New Tulsa Transit Route 109 Begins This Week

Tulsa Transit will open a new route with more connections and better access on Monday. Route 109 started downtown at the Denver Avenue station and runs south along Riverside Drive to 91st and Delaware, with several stops along the way. Buses run every 40 minutes Monday through Saturday from 6...
News On 6

Green Country School Districts Struggle To Hire Enough Bus Drivers

Many Green Country school districts are struggling to hire enough bus drivers. The driver shortage can lead to confusion and frustration for parents and students who are impacted. Right now, Union Public Schools needs 15 drivers. The district has added a $2,000 sign-on bonus and raised its minimum wage by $2 an hour, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
News On 6

PSO Installing Thousands Of LED Street Lights In Broken Arrow

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is replacing thousands of streetlights across Broken Arrow with newer technology. “It’s brighter. It allows (for) better driving, (and) better vision at night. Better public safety,” said Wayne Green with PSO. Greene, says more than 5,000 streetlights are being converted to...
News On 6

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
News On 6

New Doggy Daycare, Boarding And Spa Opens In Tulsa

A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City

PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Car Thefts

Broken Arrow Police say they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles this year, especially stolen trucks. According to police, officers have investigated 174 stolen vehicles since the start of 2022. Police say a good majority of the thefts are preventable if people would lock their car doors and stop...
News On 6

Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute In Bartlesville Gets Renovated

The Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville has new renovations and we're taking a look inside. Staff says state-of-the-art equipment will make treatments a more comfortable experience for patients. The institute says it provides treatment for all three types of oncology; radiation, medical and surgical. Staff says a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Thief crashes stolen truck, tries to get away by calling Uber

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a truck thief who crashed a stolen truck early Monday morning. Officers who responded near 31st and Memorial, just outside the Tulsa Tech Lemley Memorial Campus, shut down northbound lanes on Memorial for a little more than an hour. They say...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child

Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
News On 6

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

