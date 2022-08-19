Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux exits Sunday's preseason game with an injury
Kayvon Thibodeaux appeared to injure his right knee after a cut-block, but was able to make it to the sideline under his own power. He went to the locker room for further evaluation and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:
fantasypros.com
Desmond Ridder throws for 143 yards versus Jets
Ridder compiled 143 yards in just two drives on Monday night, and was able to record 10 completions on 13 attempts, after requiring 22 attempts in his preseason debut. On the other hand, he failed to produce any rushing yards this game, after going for 59 yards on six carries last week. Ridder will look to end on a strong note in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Jaguars on August 27th, especially to boost his odds of seeing the field in the regular season sooner rather than later. For now, veteran Marcus Mariota should be considered the heavy favorite to be under center for Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) deemed 'week to week'
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller is being deemed "week to week" with an ankle injury he sustained during the team's preseason game and may miss the season opener. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's still uncertain how much Spiller will factor into the...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on track to return Week 1
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Elijah Mitchell is on track to return Week 1 vs. Chicago. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mitchell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play at all in the preseason. He still expects to open the season as the lead back. It is worth noting San Francisco has had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons, so that adds some risk to Mitchell for fantasy managers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Derrick Gore placed on IR Tuesday
The RB room in Kansas City got crowded with the additions of Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones. Gore was solid in his first season with the Chiefs in 2021, posting 256 rush yards on 51 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Gore was currently being taken as the RB89 in PPR ADP prior to today’s news. The Chiefs’ RB situation currently looks like it may be a committee to start the season.
fantasypros.com
Kenyan Drake to be released by Raiders
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to release RB Kenyan Drake after one season with the team. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Drake's release comes as a surprise, but the writing was on the walls. The Raiders have stacked up at RB over the offseason with Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and rookie Zamir White. Drake will likely find a new home before the season, but his expectations for this season are hard to determine until then. Meanwhile, Abdullah becomes a fascinating target in PPR leagues. Drake held the pass-catching role in Las Vegas last season, and there have been reports that head coach Josh McDaniels, who comes from the New England Patriots, will look to use Abdullah in the famed role of RB James White. As well, Zamir White becomes the go-to target for fantasy managers in dynasty formats.
fantasypros.com
Stevie Scott III waived by Denver
Scott has been fighting for a roster spot since entering the NFL, but he won't make the cut for Denver, who are already set at the position ahead of the season. The young running back is an unfortunate casualty of roster cutdowns, but it's possible that he could find himself on a practice squad somewhere this year.
fantasypros.com
Gus Edwards lands on the PUP list Tuesday
Gus Edwards was added to the PUP list by the Ravens Tuesday. He will be out for at least the first four games of the season. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Edwards was doubtful to be ready by Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL in 2021. He has not played since the 2020 season in which he logged 144 rushing attempts, 723 yards, and six touchdowns. Barring another injury to J.K. Dobbins, Edwards is unlikely to even live up to his current RB65 PPR ADP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Tyler Glasnow scheduled to throw live BP Tuesday
Glasnow has not pitched for the Rays this season after having Tommy John surgery in 2021. The 29-year-old posted a 2.66 ERA, .176 OBA, and a 12.58 K/9 ratio in 14 starts prior to landing on the IL. If Glasnow can return this season, it would be a big boost for the Rays post-season hopes.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Bellatti earns save against Reds on Monday
Andrew Bellatti walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Monday, earning his second save. Bellatti probably won't factor into the saves mix much even with Seranthony Dominguez on the IL, but with the Phillies bullpen exhausted from the weekend and David Robertson unavailable, he got the call. Bellatti has a 3.76 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and is likely far down the pecking order for ninth-inning options, so don't bother adding him despite his second career save.
fantasypros.com
Younghoe Koo kicks three field goals in defeat to Jets
Koo converted on all field goal and extra point attempts for the second straight preseason game. He is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and has the luxury of playing in a dome for at least half of the season. Despite this, Koo should be considered at best a fringe top-10 option at the position, due to the below-average Falcons offense.
fantasypros.com
Joshua Palmer enters concussion protocol
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer has entered concussion protocol per head coach Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) This likely rules Palmer out for at least the team's final preseason game with a likely return in time for the team's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Palmer should still be considered a target in the late rounds of fantasy drafts with upside tied to a high-powered offense led by QB Justin Herbert, especially with the expectation he takes the Chargers' WR3 role ahead of WR Jalen Guyton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
QB2s with Top-5 Potential (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are three quarterbacks currently being drafted as a QB2 who could end up being Top 5 overall. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones efficient in second preseason game
Daniel Jones completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards and one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Bengals. Jones looked accurate and decisive in his second preseason outing of 2022. The one interception on the stat sheet is deceiving without context; Jones delivered a well-thrown ball to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who dropped the pass, resulting in the Bengals securing a turnover. Jones also showed his ability to use his legs and pick up meaningful yards when plays break down, rushing one time for five yards and picking up a first down. The fourth-year quarterback has shown obvious signs of improvement through training camp and the preseason and offers value to fantasy managers as a passer and rusher of the football. Jones is currently being drafted as QB27 according to FantasyPros' average draft position.
fantasypros.com
Drew Lock returns to practice on Sunday
Drew Lock returned to Seattle's practice on Sunday, meaning he could be available to play in the Seahawks' third preseason game against the Cowboys on Friday night. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Lock had previously been earning the Seattle coaches' favor before testing positive for Covid 19 after Week...
fantasypros.com
Justin Verlander pulled with active no-hitter in win Tuesday
Astros ace Justin Verlander had it all working again on Tuesday. He tossed six no-hit innings, striking out 10 in a 4-2 win over the Twins Tuesday. The 40-year-old is following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and taking Father Time into the championship rounds. Verlander was actually only one batter over the minimum through the six frames. Nick Gordon reached on a strikeout in the second inning. He improved to 16-3 with a ridiculous 1.87 ERA and will try and keep the momentum going at the Rangers next time out.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Top 10 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Takeaways: Wide Receivers (2022)
One of the best and underutilized tools on the FantasyPros website is the Boom or Bust Report. I was recently re-introduced to the tool while conducting research for the launch of the 2022 FantasyPros Draft Kit. Here are my top takeaways for wide receivers after digging into the Boom or...
fantasypros.com
Jean Segura hits pinch-hit home run on Sunday
Segura has been a Mets killer for most of his career, and added to his reputation on Sunday. He's been fairly pedestrian since returning from the IL, hitting for plenty of batting average but with few counting stats. Segura is what he is at this point in his career - a high-average hitter who will offer low-end five-category production. That is useful in deeper mixed leagues, but fantasy managers need to understand that there's a severe lack of upside.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Logan Thomas activated from PUP List
After sitting out the Commanders' second preseason game, recovering from the major knee injury he suffered late last season, Thomas has been activated. Thomas should resume his role as the TE1 for Washington now that he's healthy. There was always optimism that he would be able return for their Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars and now that looks to be the case. Carson Wentz has a history of heavily-targeting TEs, dating back to his time with the Eagles. Thomas could be a fantasy starter due to his ability in the red zone. However, his weekly floor is worrisome due to the other receiving options for Wentz and his sometimes lack of consistency.
fantasypros.com
Kevin Durant trade discussions over, will remain with Nets
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday that any trade discussions about Kevin Durant are over, adding the two parties are “focusing on basketball” and working “to bring a championship to Brooklyn” as reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter)
Comments / 0