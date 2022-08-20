Read full article on original website
Reality star Scott Disick crashes Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas
Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Speeding caused accident involving reality star
CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
foxla.com
PHOTOS: Scott Disick’s Lamborghini SUV flips over in single-vehicle Calabasas crash
CALABASAS, Calif. - Reality TV star Scott Disick who was featured on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and its spinoffs is thankful to be alive after a terrifying crash in Calabasas. On Sunday, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 25300 block of Prado De...
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that only 'god knows' if Kobe Bryant crash photos were permanently deleted from first responders' devices
"The fact that it hasn't popped up on social media means that they did a good job," LA County Sheriff Villanueva said referring to crash photos.
thedowneypatriot.com
Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash
DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood becoming hot bed for murder after another person shot to death on Sunset Blvd
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood Saturday. Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Cahuenga Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A male victim was...
Headlines: New Mural in Inglewood to Honor First Mexican American Laker; Street Takeover Suspects Ransack a 7-11
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest yesterday to an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old homeless man in Boyle...
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
foxla.com
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
San Bernardino man shot, killed by police laid to rest: 'He gave pieces of himself to everybody'
Rob Adams, 23, was fatally shot in July during a confrontation with two San Bernardino police officers that was captured by a surveillance camera.
2urbangirls.com
Burned body found in car near LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
foxla.com
Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
63-Year-Old Man Died And A Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning in San Clemente. According to Sgt. Todd Hylton, the 63-year-old man suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle then hit a tree [..]
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Rafael Cabrera Killed in Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday evening, Rafael Cabrera died after a hit-and-run on Venice Boulevard. The fatal incident occurred around 10:10 p.m., near the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard. According to officials, Cabrera was walking in the area, outside of the crosswalk, when a dark-colored SUV...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Two Individuals Involved in Attempted Kidnapping
On Saturday, just after noon, police responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon Pine Ave. and 10th St. which was called determined to be an attempted kidnapping. An initial investigation found that two adults and a baby were approached by an armed woman while walking down the street.
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
