2urbangirls.com

Speeding caused accident involving reality star

CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
CALABASAS, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash

DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
foxla.com

1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
foxla.com

Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
L.A. Weekly

Rafael Cabrera Killed in Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday evening, Rafael Cabrera died after a hit-and-run on Venice Boulevard. The fatal incident occurred around 10:10 p.m., near the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard. According to officials, Cabrera was walking in the area, outside of the crosswalk, when a dark-colored SUV...
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Two Individuals Involved in Attempted Kidnapping

On Saturday, just after noon, police responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon Pine Ave. and 10th St. which was called determined to be an attempted kidnapping. An initial investigation found that two adults and a baby were approached by an armed woman while walking down the street.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon

Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...

